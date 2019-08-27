This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Tuesday 27 August, 2019
Nesting boxes for swifts being installed at revamped Leinster House

Green Party leader Eamon Ryan said the boxes will help protect the threatened species of bird.

By Christina Finn Tuesday 27 Aug 2019, 6:05 AM
1 hour ago 1,437 Views 8 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4783061
Image: Shutterstock/Dilomski
Image: Shutterstock/Dilomski

TEN NEST BOXES for swifts are to be installed at the revamped Leinster House, according to Green Party leader Eamon Ryan.

Swift Conservation, which will install the boxes in the eaves of the colonnade on the grounds of the newly refurbished building, states that the swift is on the amber list of birds of conservation concern in Ireland because its population has declined by over 40% in the last 15 years.

The Green Party leader tweeted the “good news”, stating that the bird is threatened due to the lack of nesting sites. 

This is not the first time Ryan has highlighted the issue of swifts. Ryan previously suggested that bird boxes be installed on the scaffolding that surrounded Leinster House during its refurbishment works.

He also raised the matter during an Oireachtas committee meeting.

Brian Caffrey from Birdwatch Ireland told the deputy at the time that putting up nest boxes, particularly for species that need them most such as swifts, spotted flycatchers and other species that are in decline, will help conservation efforts. 

The installation of bird boxes comes just a month after it was announced that the Office of Public Works is going to implement a new pollinator plan for the Leinster House lawn and surrounding areas, which will include planting Irish wildflowers, using organic weedkiller, and installing bee boxes.

The move came after Fianna Fáil leader Micheál Martin suggested that the lawn at Leinster House should be allowed to grow into a wildflower meadow in order to encourage biodiversity.

