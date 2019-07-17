This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Leinster House lawn to get Irish wildflowers and bee boxes

City and county councils have been doing other work to help save the bees, including ‘rewilding’ parts of parks and lawns.

By Gráinne Ní Aodha Wednesday 17 Jul 2019, 3:59 PM
1 hour ago 2,649 Views 19 Comments
Image: Shutterstock/Martin Good
Image: Shutterstock/Martin Good

THE OFFICE OF Public Works is going to implement a new pollinator plan for the Leinster House lawn and surrounding areas, which will include planting Irish wildflowers, using organic weedkiller, and installing bee boxes.

In June, Fianna Fáil leader Micheál Martin suggested that the lawn at Leinster House be allowed to grow into a wildflower meadow in order to encourage biodiversity.

City and county councils have been doing other work to promote biodiversity in their areas, including planting bee-friendly bulbs and growing such meadows in parks.

Today, Minister of State with special responsibility for the Office of Public Works Kevin ‘Boxer’ Moran announced that the OPW will be implementing the new pollinator plan for Leinster House lawn.

The actions for the Leinster Lawn include “planting pollinator-friendly bulbs and perennial plants, introducing native wildflowers, reducing annual bedding and incorporating pollinator-friendly plants into the formal planters”.

Along with this, organic weed control will be used only where necessary, and bee boxes will be installed.

“These initiatives will attract bees and provide excellent sources of pollen and nectar, while maintaining the important setting of Leinster House,” a statement to TheJournal.ie said.

This plan, which incorporates actions from the All-Ireland Pollinator Plan, was recently presented to the Oireachtas Committee and approval was granted last week. Works will immediately commence on the implementation of the various actions in the proposal.

The Minister acknowledge the major restoration project approaching completion at Leinster House and stated “These proposed changes to the Leinster Lawn will enhance the recent restorations works to Leinster House while encouraging pollinators to flourish within the city.

“Any changes that can be made, no matter how small, will help safeguard the future of these little wonders who are so entwined in our everyday life.”

Dr Una Fitzpatrick, Ecologist from the National Biodiversity Data Centre which worked on the changes said “it’s not about letting the landscape go wild, but about managing it in a way that is sustainable for pollinators, so that they can survive and continue to provide us with their vital service”.

About the author:

About the author
Gráinne Ní Aodha
grainne@thejournal.ie

COMMENTS (19)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
