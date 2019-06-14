Poll: Should the Leinster House lawn be let grow into a wild meadow?

SHOULD THE LAWN in the grounds of Leinster House be let grow and turned into a meadow of Irish wildflowers?

The Merrion lawn is currently kept in pristine condition, and is regularly cut. But the Irish Examiner reports today that Fianna Fáil leader Mícheál Martin said that it could set an example for others to protect biodiversity and encourage pollinators.

He told the paper: “If the national parliament can demonstrate to people that handing over the lawn to wildflowers is worthwhile, it might act as something of an example.”

So what do you think, should the Leinster House lawn be let grow into a meadow?

