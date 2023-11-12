Netanyahu says Israel will continue with 'full force' as fighting continues around Gaza's main hospital

ISRAELI PRIME MINISTER Benjamin Netanyahu has rejected growing international calls for a ceasefire in Gaza, saying Israel’s battle to crush Hamas militants will continue with “full force”.

His comments come as heavy fighting between Israeli forces and Hamas trapped thousands of people in Gaza’s hospitals, with medics and aid workers warning patients will die in the crippled facilities unless there is a pause in the conflict.

In a televised address last night, Netanyahu said a ceasefire would be possible only if all 239 hostages held by Hamas in Gaza are released, he said in a televised address.

The Israeli leader also insisted that after the conflict, now entering its sixth week, Gaza would be demilitarised and Israel would retain security control there.

Asked what he meant by security control, Netanyahu said Israeli forces must be able to enter Gaza when necessary to hunt down militants.

He also rejected the idea that the Palestinian Authority, which administers autonomous areas in the Israeli-occupied West Bank, would at some stage control Gaza.

Both positions run counter to post-war scenarios floated by Israel’s closest ally, the United States. Secretary of State Antony Blinken has said the US opposes an Israeli reoccupation of Gaza and envisages a unified Palestinian government in both Gaza and the West Bank at some stage as a step toward Palestinian statehood.

Netanyahu said: “The war against (Hamas) is advancing with full force, and it has one goal, to win. There is no alternative to victory.”

Earlier, Israel’s prime minister rejected calls from Western allies to do more to protect Palestinian civilians, as troops encircled Gaza’s largest hospital where doctors said five patients died, including a premature baby, after the last generator ran out of fuel.

Israel has portrayed the Al-Shifa Hospital as Hamas’ main command post, saying militants were using civilians as human shields there and had set up elaborate bunkers underneath it, claims Hamas and Shifa staff deny.

Hospital ‘totally surrounded’

Bright flares lit up the night sky over Gaza City and blasts echoed across the city, AFP television images showed, as Israel’s air and ground campaign to destroy Hamas brought the fight to key medical installations.

“If we do not stop this bloodshed immediately with a ceasefire or at the bare minimum a medical evacuation of patients, these hospitals will become a morgue,” medical aid group Médecins Sans Frontières warned this morning.

Alamy Stock Photo An injured child is seen at a hospital in the southern Gaza Strip city of Khan Younis. Alamy Stock Photo

Al-Shifa hospital in Gaza City, the biggest in the territory, is “totally surrounded and bombardments are going on nearby”, said the hospital’s director, Mohammad Abu Salmiya.

“The medical team cannot work and the bodies, in their dozens, cannot be managed or buried,” he said.

Inside the hospital, Médecins Sans Frontières surgeon Mohammed Obeid said there was no water, power, food, or internet for about 600 post-operative patients, 37-40 babies and 17 people in intensive care.

Countless other people are seeking refuge in the hospital grounds.

Two babies died in the Al-Shifa neonatal unit after power to their incubators was cut off and a man also died when his ventilator shut down, the surgeon said in an audio message posted on social media yesterday.

“We can see actually the smoke around the hospital. They hit everything around the hospital and they hit the hospital many times,” he said.

A sniper had shot four patients within the hospital, he said, with one man hit in the neck and another in the abdomen. People trying to leave the grounds to seek safety further south in Gaza had faced bombardments, the surgeon said.

Grave concern

The UN’s World Health Organisation has expressed alarm at the situation in Al-Shifa.

“WHO is gravely concerned about the safety of health workers, hundreds of sick and injured patients, including babies on life support, and displaced people who remain inside the hospital,” director-general Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said in a statement.

The Israeli military has denied strikes or a siege at Al-Shifa hospital, and has repeatedly accused Hamas of using medical facilities as command centres and hideouts.

Hames has denied the accusations.

The Israeli army also said it would “provide the assistance needed” to help “babies in the paediatric department to get to a safer hospital” today, at the request of Al-Shifa staff.

Twenty of Gaza’s 36 hospitals are “no longer functioning”, according to the UN’s humanitarian agency.

The Palestinian Red Crescent Society also called on the international community and humanitarian groups to intervene “immediately and urgently” to protect people in Al-Quds Hospital, also in Gaza City.

Artillery shelling nearby was “causing the building to shake”, the Red Crescent said Saturday, reporting “intense shooting at the hospital” where there were about 500 patients and more than 14,000 people seeking shelter.

Infants were facing dehydration because of a lack of breast milk alternatives, it said.

Other hospitals crippled by the fighting include the Indonesian hospital in north Gaza, where the director Atef Al-Kahlot said lack of fuel forced the facility to cut power to their desalination plant, medical scanners and lifts.

“The hospital is working with 30-40% of its capacity,” Al-Kahlot said.

Plea for hostages

Hamas fighters crossed the militarised border with Israel on 7 October, killing around 1,200 people, mostly civilians, and taking about 240 people hostage, according to the most recent Israeli figures.

Israel’s campaign in response to wipe out Hamas has killed more than 11,000 people, also mostly civilians and thousands of them children, according to the latest figures from the health ministry in Gaza.

The ministry has not updated tolls for two days citing the collapse of hospital services.

The families of Israeli hostages spoke of their agony at a rally in Tel Aviv yesterday.

“I came here to shout for my kidnapped parents which are already 35 days not here with us, kidnapped in Gaza. We don’t know their situation and we need them to be released immediately,” said Yair Mozes, whose parents were both kidnapped from Nir Oz, a kibbutz in southern Israel.

The intense fighting has accelerated an exodus of people toward Gaza’s south.

Tens of thousands of Palestinians are fleeing southwards each day through an evacuation corridor opened by the Israeli military, according to the UN’s humanitarian affairs organisation.

Alamy Stock Photo Palestinians flee to the southern Gaza Strip on Salah al-Din Street in Bureij, Gaza Strip. Alamy Stock Photo

In all, the Israeli army said yesterday that in the last three days around 200,000 Palestinians had left southwards from the area of the northern Gaza Strip where fighting is heaviest.

However, strikes were also hitting buildings at the southern end of Gaza in Rafah, the area of the densely populated territory to which civilians have been urged to evacuate.

“They struck us with a missile, and these are innocent people,” said Harb Fojou, standing near the rubble of a destroyed building.

Almost 1.6 million people have been internally displaced since 7 October, according to the UN agency for Palestinian refugees UNRWA. This equals about two-thirds of Gaza’s population.

Regional tensions

The conflict is stoking regional tensions and fears of expansion into neighbouring countries.

Israel fighter jets carried out strikes against “terror infrastructure” targets inside Syria in response to cross-border fire directed at the Golan Heights, the military said today.

Exchanges of cross-border fire have also taken place regularly along the frontier with Lebanon.

Speaking at a summit of Arab and Muslim leaders in the Saudi capital Riyadh, Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi called on Islamic governments to designate Israel’s military a “terrorist organisation”.

Israeli Defence Minister Yoav Gallant yesterday warned Iran-backed Hezbollah that launching a war would result in widespread destruction in Lebanon similar to that in Gaza.

“If it (Hezbollah) makes this kind of mistake here, the ones who will pay the price will be first and foremost Lebanese citizens,” Gallant told soldiers on Israel’s northern border in remarks relayed by his office.

“What we’re doing in Gaza, we can also do in Beirut.”

© AFP 2023, with reporting from Press Association

