PRIME MINISTER BENJAMIN Netanyahu has told the visiting British and German foreign ministers that Israel “will reserve the right to protect itself”.

Netanyahu’s comments to Britain’s David Cameron and Germany’s Annalena Baerbock came days after Iran carried out an unprecedented attack on Israel by launching hundreds of drones, missiles and ballistic missiles.

That missile and drone assault – the first time Iran has directly attacked Israel – was a response to an airstrike that levelled an Iranian consulate building in Damascus, Syria on 1 April, killing 16 people, including two Iranian generals.

Israel has not admitted to carrying out the strike but it has not denied it either, while also claiming that the building was not a consulate.

After meeting the two visiting diplomats, Netanyahu addressed the cabinet where he said that he had been given “all kinds of suggestions and advice” by the country’s allies.

“However, I would also like to clarify: we will make our decisions ourselves,” he said, according to a statement issued by his office.

Israel’s allies, including those who assisted in intercepting the Iranian attack, have publicly urged it to show restraint and not to escalate the conflict further. Iran followed its attack with a statement saying it now considered the matter closed, but warned Israel not to take further action.

Speaking to broadcasters in Jerusalem today, Cameron said Israel appeared to be preparing to retaliate.

“It is right to have made our views clear about what should happen next, but it is clear the Israelis are making the decision to act,” he said.

Advertisement

“We hope they do so in a way that does as little to escalate this as possible and in a way that, as I said yesterday, is smart as well as tough.”

Downing Street echoed the Foreign Secretary’s comments, urging Israel to avoid “significant escalation”.

The British Prime Minister’s official spokesman told reporters: “Israel has successfully repelled the Iranian attack and Iran is even more isolated on the world stage.

“We want to avoid significant further escalation and bloodshed which would only be deeply destabilising for the region and risk more loss of life.”

Cameron is expected to visit the West Bank and Palestinian Authority prime minister Mohammad Mustafa before heading to a meeting of G7 foreign ministers in Italy.

He said he hoped the G7 meeting would result in further “co-ordinated sanctions” against Iran, saying Tehran needed to be sent “a clear and unequivocal message”.

Includes reporting by Press Association and - © AFP 2024

***

Need more clarity and context on what is happening in the Middle East? Check out our new FactCheck Knowledge Bank for essential reads and guides to finding good information online.