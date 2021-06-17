#Open journalism No news is bad news

Thursday 17 June 2021
Netflix releases trailer for new series on Sophie Toscan Du Plantier murder

‘Sophie: A Murder In West Cork’ will be a three-part documentary series, set for release on 30 June.

By Niamh Quinlan Thursday 17 Jun 2021, 5:21 PM
1 hour ago 7,786 Views 6 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5469709
Sophie Toscan du Plantier
Image: Netflix


Image: Netflix

NETFLIX HAS RELEASED a new trailer for its three-part documentary on Sophie Toscan Du Plantier, set for release on 30 June.

Du Plantier was a French television and film producer who was beaten to death outside her holiday home near Schull, west Cork, in 1996.

Sophie: A Murder In West Cork was filmed in Ireland and France and features interviews with residents of Schull, members of the press and Sophie’s family including her son, Pierre-Louis Baudey.

The three episodes, The World Turned Upside Down, The Suspect and Justice, will chart the circumstances of Sophie’s death, from when it occurs 24 years ago to the present day.

Netflix has said that “the series will bring together, for the first time, the views of her family with Ian Bailey, the man at the centre of the investigation”.

Bailey was arrested twice in connection to the murder, but maintains his innocence.

The High Court rejected extraditing Bailey to the French courts for the third time last year.

The documentary series was directed by John Dower, known for also directing the documentary My Scientology Movie, starring Louis Theroux. 

The series was also produced by Oscar Award-winning producer Simon Chinn and  Jonathan Chinn (they also produced the Emmy Award-winning LA 92 together). Joining them in production are Selina Ferguson, Sarah Lambert and Suzanne Lavery.

Following the success of the West Cork podcast on the subject, streaming and television outfits were intrigued. Sky is releasing its five-part documentary series on the case, called Murder at the Cottage: The Search for Justice for Sophie from 20 June.

