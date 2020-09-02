This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Dublin: 21 °C Wednesday 2 September, 2020
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Donegal TD Charlie McConalogue named to replace Dara Calleary as Agriculture Minister

Dara Calleary resigned last month amid the Golfgate controversy.

By Órla Ryan Wednesday 2 Sep 2020, 3:13 PM
49 minutes ago 17,065 Views 32 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5193192
Charlie McConalogue (file photo).
Image: Sam Boal/RollingNews.ie
Charlie McConalogue (file photo).
Charlie McConalogue (file photo).
Image: Sam Boal/RollingNews.ie

CHARLIE MCCONALOGUE IS set to replace Dara Calleary as the Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine.

Taoiseach Micheál Martin, who took on the portfolio in an acting capacity when it was vacant, made the announcement in the Dáil this afternoon.

McConalogue is the fourth person, including Martin, to take on the role since the coalition government was formed in late June.

The Donegal TD, who is from a farming background, was widely tipped to succeed Calleary.

Speaking at the Convention Centre this afternoon, Martin said: “Immediately and throughout the government’s term (McConalogue) will face a number of urgent challenges, which are central to securing the long-term future of rural Island, and the industries which are at its heart.

“We must prepare for whatever the post-Brexit trade situation brings. We must negotiate a final CAP (Common Agricultural Policy) which serves the interests of our communities. And we must redouble efforts to achieve a sustainable and prosperous rural economy.”

Martin noted that the appointment “was made necessary by the resignation of Deputy Dara Calleary following his attendance at the Oireachtas golf dinner, which he accepts and which did represent a clear breach of the guidelines on Covid-19, which all of us must adhere to”.

Wexford TD James Browne is to succeed McConalogue as Minister of State for Law Reform at the Department of Justice.

Calleary resigned following his attendance at the controversial Oireachtas Golf Society dinner in Galway last month.

Barry Cowen was first appointed to the role of Agriculture Minister on 28 June but was sacked by Martin after just 18 days amid a drink-driving controversy.

Cowen, a TD for Laois–Offaly, faced criticism after it emerged in July that he had been caught drink-driving in September 2016.

Calleary replaced Cowen on 15 July, but his tenure was also short-lived. The Mayo TD resigned on 21 August amid huge public anger over the event in Galway.

Related Read

21.08.20 Government plunged into turmoil as public anger grows in wake of golf dinner controversy

‘No honeymoon period’

Speaking about McConalogue’s appointment, Sinn Féin Agriculture spokesperson Matt Carthy said the resignations of Cowen and Calleary meant there has been a lack of focus on the challenges facing Irish farmers for several months.

“Since the new government has come into place, there hasn’t been a single opportunity for the Agriculture Minister to be questioned in the Dáil,” he said.

“Irish agriculture is facing unprecedented challenges over the coming months from the prospect of a Brexit fallout, the ongoing coronavirus implications, impending EU trade deals such as with the Mercosur block, and upcoming CAP negotiations.”

His comments were echoed by farmers’ groups, who said it would be “difficult to overstate the number and importance of the challenges” facing McConalogue.

The Irish Cattle and Sheep Farmers’ Association welcomed the appointment, but said McConalogue needed to “make up for lost time”.

“Agriculture has suffered over recent months without ministerial leadership,” the group’s president Edmond Phelan said.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

“Minister McConalogue now needs to get to grips with the pressing issues… Brexit and the CAP reform, both of which will be critical in determining the future for Irish farming.”

President of the Irish Creamery Milk Suppliers Association Pat McCormack said there could not be ”any kind of honeymoon period” for the incoming minister.

“We’ve lost two months as it is and I would suggest that the very first priority has to be introducing a degree of stability and the restoration of some momentum to several of the policies that appear to have drifted in the absence of a Minister,” he said.

With reporting by Stephen McDermott.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Órla Ryan
@orlaryan
orla@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (32)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie