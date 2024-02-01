Sales of new ‘241’ vehicles up 15% when compared with same period last year

THERE’S BEEN A 15% increase in the number of ‘241’ vehicle sales when compared to the same period last year.

The Society of the Irish Motor Industry (SIMI) today released its official 241 new vehicle registrations statistics for January.

Last month, there were 31,470 new car registrations, compared to a figure of 27,337 in January 2023.

However, despite the 15% year-on-year increase, new registrations remain three percent lower than pre-Covid, 2019 figures.

In January of 2019, there were 32,370 new car sales.

Dublin accounts for the lion’s share of new car sales last month, with 11,271 units which equates to 36% of the share.

Cork comes second, with 3,907 units sold, equating to 12% of the total share.

A considerable distance away in third is Co Kildare, which sold 1,580 units, equal to a five percent share.

Elsewhere, there’s been a 41% increase in imported used cars, rising from 3,786 in January 2023 to 5,326 last month.

Advertisement

There’s also continued growth in the electric vehicle market, with a record-breaking 4,109 new electric vehicles registered last month, compared to 3,786 last year – representing a 12% increase.

Dublin also led the way for new electric vehicles, with a 47% share or 1,923 vehicles.

Cork was also ranked second in this regard, with 420 units sold and a 10% share, and Kildare again came third, with 242 new EVs sold, a 6% share.

As for the new car market share last month by engine type, petrol cars continue to lead the way on 32%, while hybrid (petrol electric) vehicles account for a 24% share.

This means hybrids have surpassed diesel vehicles, which have a 22% share, followed by electric vehicles on 13%, and plug-in electric hybrids on 7%.

Meanwhile, manual cars continue to see a decline, accounting for 34% of new car sales, while automatic vehicles had a 66% share of the new car market last month.

Brian Cooke, the director general of SIMI, remarked that last month’s figures were a “positive start to the year for the Irish Motor Industry”.

However, while he said EV sales can be viewed positively, the growth is “slightly less than the overall increase in the new car market”.

“This highlights the ongoing challenge as we move away from the early adapter stage into a more mainstream market,” said Cooke.

He also noted that there is now a greater range of EVs on the market, with over 70 different EV models available in Ireland.

“As we move forward, ongoing Government support in terms of incentives and charging infrastructure will play a vital role in ensuring the success of the next phase in the transition to electrification,” said Cooke.