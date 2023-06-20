National Children's Hospital could be delayed over fault in operating theatres

CONSTRUCTION ON THE new National Children’s Hospital will likely be delayed and accrue a higher bill over a fault identified in several of its operating theatres.

Work on the ceilings of 11 of the hospital’s 22 operating theatres has been halted pending a review of the problem and potential fixes.

The matter is expected to be raised in the Dáil later today in the most recent controversy for a project that has repeatedly come to public attention.

Sinn Féin health spokesperson David Cullinane has said he understands there is a “major fault in 11 of the operating theatres, which has an impact on the air ventilation systems”.

Speaking to RTÉ Radio One’s Morning Ireland, Cullinane said: “What I also know is that the Board knew about in May 2022, and that an external company was brought in to look at the ventilation system and warned that there was difficulties and problems”.

“It took 12 months for the Board to act to stop the works and to establish what they are now saying are workshops to look at the extent of the works that needs to be done,” Cullinane said.

“The source that I spoke to is somebody at the heart of this project who tells me that this is very, very serious and that it will add potentially tens of millions to the cost of the Children’s Hospital.”

He said he believes the changes could take up to 12 months to complete.

“What we’re talking about here are very, very sensitive theatres. The ceilings involve gas pipes, oxygen pipes, a live sprinkler system, electrical pipes. This isn’t repainting a ceiling. This will require very substantial works.

“My source is telling me that it could take the workshops potentially up to three months even to figure out what to do.

“It raises fundamental questions for the board but also fundamental questions for the government, who, in my view, have dropped the ball.”

“I would expect the Taoiseach, the Minister for Health and the Cabinet to be across the detail at his hospital, to be across issues like this and to make sure that when something like this happens, that there is immediate corrective action taken. I’m very concerned about this.”

In 2017, the Children’s Hospital project was forecast to cost €983 million. The following year, Taoiseach Leo Varadkar told the Dáil that it would cost €1.4 billion.

That increased again to €1.73 billion in 2019, while one opposition TD said he believed it was “highly unlikely” that the total cost would be less than €2 billion.

Last year, Project Director of the National Paediatric Hospital Development Board (NPHDB) Phelim Devine told The Journal that there were “huge pressures on costs and people are aware of it”.

The project had accounted for inflation of around 4% but by that point in 2022 inflation had soared up to 7% as consumer prices rose at their fastest pace in almost 22 years.

“There are going to be additional costs associated with inflation. There’s other external pressures that are outside our control,” Devine said.

“Covid has impacted the project; it delayed the project and there will be costs associated with that,” he said.

“The other pressure is there’s a shortage of resources in the industry. The industry is at peak, you can’t get people, and there’s obviously the big impact of Brexit and Covid and the Ukraine war.

“Steel has gone through the roof, plasterboard has gone up. Everything, every material has gone up, because of the logistics, the cost of fuel, the cost of moving it around – it all comes from different countries. That’s the pressures that we’re facing.”