Coronavirus: 14 more deaths and 294 new cases in Ireland confirmed

Dr Colm Henry. Chief Medical Officer Dr Tony Holohan, and Deputy Chief Medical Officer Dr Ronan Glynn at the Department of Health this week.

ANOTHER 294 CASES of Covid-19 have been confirmed in the Republic of Ireland and 14 more people with the disease have died, health officials confirmed this evening.

There are now a total of 2,415 confirmed cases and 36 deaths in the Republic.

All 14 new deaths confirmed today are located in the east of the country.

Yesterday, there were 302 new cases confirmed bringing the total to more than 2,000.

In the North, 49 more coronavirus cases were confirmed today bringing the total number of cases to 324, the Northern Ireland Public Health Agency confirmed earlier

The agency also confirmed there have been two more deaths in the North in the past 24 hours, bringing the total number to 15.

In the UK, more than 1,000 people have died after contracting Covid-19 and it was announced that another Cabinet minister has been forced to self-isolate.

