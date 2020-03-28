This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 8 °C Saturday 28 March, 2020
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Coronavirus: 49 new cases and two new deaths in Northern Ireland

It brings the total on the island of Ireland to 2,445 with 37 deaths.

By Conor McCrave Saturday 28 Mar 2020, 2:51 PM
13 minutes ago 2,870 Views 3 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5060850
Stock image.
Image: Michael Cooper
Stock image.
Stock image.
Image: Michael Cooper

THE NORTH’S PUBLIC Health Agency has confirmed there have been another 49 confirmed cases in Northern Ireland bringing the total number of cases to 324. 

The agency also confirmed there have been two more deaths in the North in the past 24 hours bringing the total number to 15. 

Northern Ireland has seen restrictions on movement introduced with residents only permitted to leave their homes for specific reasons such as shopping and medicine supplies. 

The Republic of Ireland is now facing similar restrictions following an announcement from Taoiseach Leo Varadkar last night. 

Residents are only permitted to leave for essential supplies and exercise, and not permitted to travel further than 2km than their homes unless they are gathering supplies or providing essential care. 

Essential workers are excluded from these new restrictions for work purposes and are permitted to travel daily for work. 

There is 2,121 confirmed cases in Ireland with 22 deaths. It brings the total on the island of Ireland to 2,445 with 37 deaths. 

Additional confirmed cases and any additional deaths are expected to be released by the Department of Health later today. 

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Conor McCrave
@Conor_McCrave
conor.mccrave@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (3)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie