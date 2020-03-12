This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Coronavirus: 27 new cases in Ireland, six patients now in ICU

There are now 70 cases in the Republic of Ireland.

By Orla Dwyer Thursday 12 Mar 2020, 6:04 PM
28 minutes ago 71,955 Views 89 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5043981
Chief Medical Officer Dr Tony Holohan.
Image: RollingNews.ie
Chief Medical Officer Dr Tony Holohan.
Chief Medical Officer Dr Tony Holohan.
Image: RollingNews.ie

A FURTHER 27 cases of the Covid-19 coronavirus have been confirmed in the Republic of Ireland this evening.

There are now 70 total cases in the country, an increase from 43 yesterday. 

There are 20 cases in Northern Ireland as of this afternoon, bringing the total number of cases on the island of Ireland to 90. 

The new cases in the Republic were confirmed to be:

  • 22 cases associated with local transmission
  • Two associated with community transmission,
  • Three associated with travel

The first Irish death from the disease was confirmed yesterday in a woman in the east of the country. There were three patients already in Intensive Care Units (ICU) with three further cases confirmed this evening. 

Yesterday, the World Health Organization declared the spread of Covid-19 a pandemic. 

Ireland has stepped up its response to the coronavirus today as the country moves into the delay phase of dealing with Covid-19. 

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar announced this morning that all schools, colleges and childcare facilities would close from tomorrow until 29 March. 

The shutdown also applied to other public facilities including museums, galleries and tourism sites.

Varadkar said today that there will be more cases and more people will get sick and “unfortunately we must face the tragic reality that some people will die”.

At a press briefing this evening, Chief Medical Officer Dr Holohan said public health officials were “concerned” after they were notified about a number of more cases identified last night. 

Deputy chief medical officer Dr Ronan Glynn said information around the ability for children to carry the virus without showing symptoms and pass it on is “still emerging”.

Glynn said they were asking people to have a “heightened suspicion” if they have any symptoms of Covid-19.  

Holohan said that closing schools is an “important part of the strategy”. 

“We think we’re at an early stage in the disease,” Holohan said, adding that the number of people confirmed to have the disease is still relatively low. 

Holohan said there is a “real possibility the disease is here in the community”. 

Responding to a report this evening that there had been a second death from Covid-19 confirmed, Holohan said “we have not received information in relation to another death in this country”. 

With reporting by Conor McCrave

About the author:

About the author
Orla Dwyer
@orladwyer_
orladwyer@thejournal.ie

