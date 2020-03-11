Ten new cases in Ireland, Italy's death toll increases to 631: Today's main Covid-19 points

Trinity College Dublin has closed the Book of Kells, the Science Gallery, and other areas of the college.

YESTERDAY, THE GOVERNMENT took significant action to attempt to prevent the spread of coronavirus Covid-19: advising people not to travel to Italy for any reason.

Certain groups took unilateral action against the spread of the virus without government advice.

A funeral directors’ association advised its members about what to do with the body of someone who had died of Covid-19, which the Chief Medical Officer Tony Holohan later branded “not necessary”.

There were also 10 new cases announced, bringing the total in Ireland to 34.

Here are the main points:

A total of 1,784 people have been tested for the virus, with 1,387 tested last week

The total number of cases on the island of Ireland is 50

Trinity College could lose €3 million after deciding to close the Book of Kells exhibition. Lectures are to be held online and the Science Gallery is also closed

The Department of Education has said that as of now, it is not ordering all primary and secondary schools to close over the coronavirus outbreak.

Elsewhere in the world:

Italy’s death toll increased by a third yesterday to 631

Beijing reported an increase in imported cases, increasing fears of a rise in the virus in China again due to the spread in other countries

The British minister Nadine Dorries has tested positive for coronavirus

Dutch PM Mark Rutte called his citizens to stop shaking hands - before shaking hands with the head of his infectious diseases department

Tokyo’s Disney park is closing until April due to fears about the virus

An Irish student living in Milan has described her living situation after Italy announced a country-wide lockdown to stop the spread of Covid-19

The Cheltenham Festival is still going ahead.

Antibacterial Hand Sanitiser dispensers on day one of the Cheltenham Festival. Source: Andrew Matthews

Prevention

Covid-19 is spread through droplets caused by sneezing or coughing, or by touching a surface that someone has sneezed or coughed on within a particular time frame. It cannot be passed through your skin, and it’s thought that it’s unlikely to be airborne.

It may take up to 14 days for symptoms to show.

The best ways to protect yourself and others from the virus are to wash hands properly and often, cover your mouth and nose with a tissue/your sleeve when coughing and sneezing, and put used tissues in a bin and wash your hands.

Symptoms of Covid-19 include:

Cough

Shortness of breath

Fever

Breathing difficulties.

Further resources:

The HSE: Official advice on the coronavirus in Ireland. This is being updated based on the number of confirmed cases and how the virus spreads in Ireland.

Official advice on the coronavirus in Ireland. This is being updated based on the number of confirmed cases and how the virus spreads in Ireland. The Department of Foreign Affairs: Official advice on where to avoid travelling to. Also a resource for those who are abroad.

Official advice on where to avoid travelling to. Also a resource for those who are abroad. The World Health Organization (WHO): The UN agency on global public health publishes statements and daily situation reports based on the latest data.

The UN agency on global public health publishes statements and daily situation reports based on the latest data. European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control (ECDC): The EU agency on the number of cases, deaths and how it’s spreading in Europe.

The EU agency on the number of cases, deaths and how it’s spreading in Europe. The Johns Hopkins University map: A heat map of the confirmed cases across the world.

A helpline for older people who are concerned about the coronavirus has been launched by Alone. The number is 0818 222 024, and it’s open Mon-Fri, 8am-8pm.