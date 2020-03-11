This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 7 °C Wednesday 11 March, 2020
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

TCD could lose at least €3 million after decision to close Book of Kells due to coronavirus fears

The Book of Kells is one of Ireland’s top tourism attractions.

By Dominic McGrath Wednesday 11 Mar 2020, 6:00 AM
18 minutes ago 590 Views 2 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5040752
The Old Library, a part of the Book of Kells exhibition.
Image: Shutterstock/STLJB
The Old Library, a part of the Book of Kells exhibition.
The Old Library, a part of the Book of Kells exhibition.
Image: Shutterstock/STLJB

TRINITY COLLEGE DUBLIN could face losing at least €3 million in revenue following its decision to close the Book of Kells exhibition amid Covid-19 concerns. 

Yesterday, the university announced that all lectures would be delivered online for the rest of the semester while the Book of Kells and Old Library – one of Ireland’s top tourist attractions – would be shuttered alongside the the Science Gallery and the Douglas Hyde Gallery for the foreseeable future. 

The city centre university makes around €12 million a year from tourists visiting the Book of Kells and buying merchandise, Chief Operating Officer Geraldine Ruane said in 2019. 

Now, with health officials stressing that the global outbreak of Covid-19 is going to last for at least several months, the college could face a significant hit to its commercial activities. 

In 2018, 1,057,642 people visited the Book of Kells, which currently has an admissions fee of up to €14. 

With peak tourism season arriving, a closure of even three months could cost the college at least €3 million in revenue. 

Like other Irish attractions, visitor numbers and revenue would have likely been down in the coming months at the Book of Kells as foreign tourists decide to stay at home and avoid travel due to the coronavirus. 

As things stand, there have been over 114,000 cases of Covid-19 confirmed around the world and over 4,000 deaths. 

Trinity College confirmed last week that a single case of coronavirus had been confirmed within the university. 

A notice on the Book of Kells website currently states that the exhibition will close “until further notice”.

“This is a precautionary measure to minimise the spread of Covid-19. The decision has been made to protect the health and safety of our visitors and the university community,” it states. 

“Existing ticket holders will be contacted regarding refunds via email.”

While tutorials, seminars and laboratory practicals will all continue to be held in person, lectures will not be going ahead as normal for the rest of the term.

A spokesperson for Trinity College told TheJournal.ie that the decision to close the attractions was made for the safety of the college community. 

The spokesperson wouldn’t discuss what the financial cost of the decision would be, but said that it was “made for health reasons”.

“Cost implications were a secondary concern,” the spokesperson said.

Other colleges have also taken measures to curb the spread of Covid-19. In Dublin City University, the spring graduation ceremony will be postponed. 

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Dominic McGrath
dominic@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (2)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie