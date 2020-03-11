Coronavirus: First death confirmed in Ireland in patient with Covid-19

THE FIRST RECORDED death relating to the coronavirus has been confirmed in Ireland.

The woman died in a hospital in the east of the country where she was being treated.

Dr Tony Holohan, Chief Medical Officer at the Department of Health extended his condolences to the family and friends of the patient.

“I urge the media and the public to respect their privacy at this time,” he said.

“We continue our efforts to interrupt the transmission of the virus. It will take all of us, collectively to succeed. Please continue to follow public health advice.”

Ten further cases of Covid-19 were confirmed in the Republic of Ireland yesterday by health officials – this brings the total number of confirmed cases in the Republic to 34. Four more cases were also confirmed in Northern Ireland yesterday and another two today.

There are now over 100,000 confirmed cases of Covid-19 around the world. Over 4,000 people have died from the virus so far, according to the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control.

- With reporting by Sean Murray and Michelle Hennessy.