This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 9 °C Wednesday 11 March, 2020
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Coronavirus: First death confirmed in Ireland in patient with Covid-19

The patient died in a hospital in the east of the country.

By Cónal Thomas Wednesday 11 Mar 2020, 3:41 PM
1 hour ago 105,960 Views 131 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5034206
File photo. Health authorities briefing the media on Covid-19.
Image: Leah Farrell/Rollingnews.ie
File photo. Health authorities briefing the media on Covid-19.
File photo. Health authorities briefing the media on Covid-19.
Image: Leah Farrell/Rollingnews.ie

THE FIRST RECORDED death relating to the coronavirus has been confirmed in Ireland.

The woman died in a hospital in the east of the country where she was being treated. 

Dr Tony Holohan, Chief Medical Officer at the Department of Health extended his condolences to the family and friends of the patient.

“I urge the media and the public to respect their privacy at this time,” he said.

“We continue our efforts to interrupt the transmission of the virus. It will take all of us, collectively to succeed. Please continue to follow public health advice.”

Ten further cases of Covid-19 were confirmed in the Republic of Ireland yesterday by health officials – this brings the total number of confirmed cases in the Republic to 34. Four more cases were also confirmed in Northern Ireland yesterday and another two today.

There are now over 100,000 confirmed cases of Covid-19 around the world. Over 4,000 people have died from the virus so far, according to the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control. 

- With reporting by Sean Murray and Michelle Hennessy.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Cónal Thomas
conal@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (131)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie