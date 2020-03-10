This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Department of Education says 'no such advice' to close schools 'at this point'

The department said it was “deeply conscious” of the significance of decisions regarding school closures.

By Sean Murray Tuesday 10 Mar 2020, 4:30 PM
14 minutes ago 5,404 Views 15 Comments
File photo.
File photo.
Image: Shutterstock/Oksana Kuzmina

THERE IS NO advice to close schools in Ireland “at this point”, the Department of Education has said.

In a statement this afternoon, it said it was liaising closely with the Department of Health on this matter.

So far, there have been 24 cases of Covid-19 confirmed in the Republic of Ireland and a further 16 in Northern Ireland.

Escalating measures put in place to help prevent the spread of the virus and protect the public have been put in place by a number of bodies. Today, Trinity College Dublin said it would be closing the Book of Kells exhibition and that lectures would be held online.

The Department of Education has said that any decision to close schools will be made on public health advice.

“There is no such advice at this point,” it said. “It is essential that any decisions regarding responses to Covid-19 are proportionate, necessary and based on specific public health advice. No other response is appropriate.”

It said public health professionals will contact schools if there is any action to be taken.

Schools “should not take unilateral action,” the department said.

“The Department is deeply conscious of the significance of decisions concerning school closures, and the potential impact any such decisions would have on parents, families and the wider community,” it added.

This is an evolving situation and the health advice is being updated on a daily basis. The Department of Education and Skills and Department of Health will continue to work closely together on this issue.

In a statement this afternoon, Fianna Fáil’s education spokesperson Thomas Byrne said that the Department of Education must ramp up its contingency planning. 

“While I hope that serious disruption will not take place, it is important that plans are put in place well ahead of time,” he said.

At last night’s press briefing, Department of Health chief medical officer Dr Tony Holohan described the lockdown measures in Italy as “pretty severe restrictions, from an economic point of view from a social point of view”.

He said these measures would cause “major economic and social impacts within that country, for people living there it must be very challenging”.

When asked why Ireland has not put in place similar restrictions yet, he said the government has to ensure it does not implement measures too early, as they may lose the public’s compliance if the situation continues for a long time.

With reporting from Michelle Hennessy 

Sean Murray
@SeanMJourno
sean@thejournal.ie

