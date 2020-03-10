This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Coronavirus: Book of Kells exhibition closed and Trinity lectures to be held online to halt spread of illness

The university said more measures may be needed in the coming days.

By Garreth MacNamee Tuesday 10 Mar 2020, 12:51 PM
52 minutes ago 6,735 Views 6 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5040024
Image: Leah Farrell via RollingNews.ie
Image: Leah Farrell via RollingNews.ie

TRINITY COLLEGE DUBLIN has this afternoon announced that all lectures will be delivered online for the rest of the semester in a bid to halt the spread of the coronavirus.

The university said that tutorials, seminars and laboratory practicals will all continue to be held in person but that “social distancing protocols” will be put in place, meaning that students will be kept as far away from each other as possible.

It emerged late last week that a case of the virus was reported at the university. As a result of that, Trinity decided to close a section of its campus as a precautionary measure. 

The Book of Kells exhibition is also being shut today, according to a statement from the university. 

It reads: “A further measure which is being implemented from 1pm today is the closure of the Book of Kells exhibition and Old Library, the Science Gallery and the Douglas Hyde Gallery. Notices of these closures will be posted online and at the main entrances to the college.

“Both of these measures are being taken in the interests of the health and well-being of our students and staff and to decrease any potential impacts on the larger community. 

“The decisions are based on the concept of social distancing which has been recommended by many experts. Our goal is to decrease the number of instances that lead to students, staff, and visitors coming together in large groups in close proximity with each other.”

The statement added that further action may be needed in the coming days.

“We realise that it is highly probable that the virus will spread despite all public health measures, and we will offer as much support as possible to any member of the college community that may contract the virus.”

Garreth MacNamee
garreth@thejournal.ie

