Coronavirus: One death and 470 new cases confirmed in Ireland, with 198 in Dublin

PUBLIC HEALTH OFFICIALS have confirmed a further 470 cases of Covid-19 in Ireland.

The total number of confirmed cases now stands at 37,063.

There has been one new death as a result of Covid-19 were confirmed today, bringing the total number of people who have died as a result of the virus to 1,801.

Of today’s cases, 198 were confirmed in Dublin, which is currently under Level 3 restrictions.

The newest figures were released by the Department of Health this evening.

Of the cases notified today, there are 61 in Cork, 36 in Donegal, 19 in Kildare, 19 in Limerick, 12 in Kerry, 11 in Galway, 11 in Meath, 10 in Roscommon, 9 in Cavan, 9 in Clare, 9 in Kilkenny, 9 in Longford, 9 in Offaly, 9 in Westmeath, 8 in Louth, 7 in Tipperary, and 7 in Wexford.

The remaining 17 cases are spread among 7 counties.

225 of the cases are among men, 242 are among women, and 68% are among people under the age of 45.

40% of the cases reported today are associated with outbreaks or are close contacts of a confirmed case, while 68 were caused by community transmission.

In a statement, acting Chief Medical Officer Dr Ronan Glynn said that the “situation nationally is a matter of serious concern and NPHET is now recommending that no more than two households should meet at any given time”.

“It is vital that everyone – families, friends and neighbours – limit the opportunities this virus has to move from person to person and stop the spread of the disease across households,” Glynn said.

“Behave as though you have the virus and keep yourself and those around you safe – don’t take a risk by organising or attending gatherings with more than one other household.”

Yesterday, Ireland saw its highest number of confirmed cases since 26 April with 442 new cases and four deaths.

Cases were confirmed in every county around the country yesterday, with the highest number in Dublin, Cork, and Donegal.

The National Public Health Emergency Team (NPHET) recommended further nationwide visitor restrictions yesterday as it noted concern over the severity of Covid-19 in Ireland.

NPHET recommended that household visits in any county should be limited to six people from only one visiting household, both in counties that are currently at Level 2 and those at Level 3.

In a statement, NPHET said that it “noted a particular concern in relation to trends in indicators of disease severity”.

“There are 119 people in hospital with 20 in critical care and there were 32 deaths in September,” NPHET said.

The current reproduction number (“R number”) of Covid-19 in Ireland is estimated to be between 1.2 and 1.4.