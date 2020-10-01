NPHET expected to recommend new limits on household visits but no county level increases

No counties are expected to see an upgrade in their level of Covid-19 restrictions following today’s meeting of the National Public Health Emergency Team (NPHET), but increased restrictions on visitors to homes around the country are likely.

It is believed that NPHET has this afternoon recommended that household visits across the country should be limited to six people from one visiting household.

The six visitors from one household limitation, which was already in place in Dublin and Donegal under Level 3 restrictions, is likely to now be extended to the rest of the country where counties are under Level 2.

Level 2 restrictions under the government’s framework provide for three options on household visitors.

The first is a maximum of six visitors from two or three other households or from one household only; the second is a maximum of six visitors from two other households or one household only; and the third is visitors from 1 other household only.

NPHET is recommending that Option 3 is put in place under Level 2.

It is not expected that any counties will see an upgrade in their restriction level this week.

The existing Level 3 measures in Dublin, which were announced on 18 September, were initially due to last for three weeks until 9 October.

Since then, restrictions in Donegal were also upgraded to Level 3 on 26 September for three weeks in response to a spike in Covid-19 cases.

The 14-day incidence rate of Covid-19 in Donegal is the highest in the country at 211.1 per 100,000.

In Dublin, the 14-day incidence stands at 159.3 per 100,000, with 2,147 cases confirmed in the last two weeks.

The number of confirmed cases since Covid-19 was first reported in Ireland currently stands at 36,155.

Yesterday, acting Chief Medical Officer Dr Ronan Glynn said that NPHET had not observed enough of an improvement in Dublin’s Covid-19 cases to move from Level 3 restrictions to Level 2.

At a meeting of the Covid-19 Oireachtas Committee, Glynn said that “the measures that were put in place last Friday week for Dublin, would only be beginning to take effect yesterday, today, tomorrow”.

“We do need to see significant improvement over the coming days in Dublin and we’ve not seen it yet,” Glynn said.

“The optimist in me would say that Dublin appears to be stabilising. But that’s an optimistic note and I do think we need to see what happens over the next three to four days in particular,” he said.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you Support us now

At Level 3 in Dublin, people have been asked to limit their social contacts and not to leave the country except for education, work, or other essential purposes.

Restaurants and pubs serving food can only operate in outdoor areas and with a maximum of 15 people.

In homes, a maximum of six people from one other household are allowed to visit another home or garden, and no social or family gatherings are allowed to take place in other settings.

Organised outdoor events may take place with up to 15 people, but no organised indoor events are allowed, and weddings and funerals can take place with up to 25 attendees.