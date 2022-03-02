Coronavirus: 7,694 new cases and 653 patients in hospital, including 46 in ICU

PUBLIC HEALTH OFFICIALS have reported 3,342 positive PCR cases of Covid-19 in Ireland this afternoon.

Additionally, 4,352 people registered positive antigen tests on the HSE website.

It brings the day’s cases to a combined total of 7,694.

As of 8am this morning, 653 patients with Covid-19 were in hospital, including 46 in ICU.

Advertisement

Yesterday, the Department of Health reported 3,300 cases from PCR tests and 4,771 from antigens.

616 patients with Covid-19 were in hospital, including 48 in intensive care.