Coronavirus: 7,694 new cases and 653 patients in hospital, including 46 in ICU

PUBLIC HEALTH OFFICIALS have reported 3,342 positive PCR cases of Covid-19 in Ireland this afternoon.
Additionally, 4,352 people registered positive antigen tests on the HSE website.
It brings the day’s cases to a combined total of 7,694.
As of 8am this morning, 653 patients with Covid-19 were in hospital, including 46 in ICU.
Yesterday, the Department of Health reported 3,300 cases from PCR tests and 4,771 from antigens.
616 patients with Covid-19 were in hospital, including 48 in intensive care.
