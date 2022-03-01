Coronavirus: 8,071 new cases, with 610 people in hospital and 48 in ICU

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you
HEALTH AUTHORITIES HAVE reported 3,300 new PCR-confirmed cases of Covid-19 in Ireland today.
Additionally, 4,771 positive antigen tests were reported through the HSE portal.
As of 8am, there are 616 people in hospital who have a confirmed case of Covid-19, of whom 48 are in intensive care.
Yesterday, there were 2,277 new PCR confirmed cases of Covid-19, with 610 people in hospital with a confirmed case of the virus.
It comes as the vast majority of Covid-19 restrictions were removed yesterday, including mandatory mask wearing on public transport and in schools.
