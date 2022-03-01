Coronavirus: 8,071 new cases, with 610 people in hospital and 48 in ICU

HEALTH AUTHORITIES HAVE reported 3,300 new PCR-confirmed cases of Covid-19 in Ireland today.

Additionally, 4,771 positive antigen tests were reported through the HSE portal.

As of 8am, there are 616 people in hospital who have a confirmed case of Covid-19, of whom 48 are in intensive care.

Yesterday, there were 2,277 new PCR confirmed cases of Covid-19, with 610 people in hospital with a confirmed case of the virus.

It comes as the vast majority of Covid-19 restrictions were removed yesterday, including mandatory mask wearing on public transport and in schools.