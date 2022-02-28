#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 9°C Monday 28 February 2022
Advertisement

‘Milestone’ day as most Covid-19 restrictions lifted today, including mask-wearing

People will still be advised to wear masks on public transport and in healthcare settings.

By Press Association Monday 28 Feb 2022, 7:11 AM
32 minutes ago 6,600 Views 5 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5696198
Image: Leah Farrell via RollingNews.ie
Image: Leah Farrell via RollingNews.ie

THE VAST MAJORITY of Covid-19 restrictions have lifted today, a move hailed as a “milestone” for the country.

The Government decided last week, following advice from health officials, that from today there will be no legal requirement to wear a mask in any setting.

However, people will still be advised to wear masks on public transport and in healthcare settings.

The requirement for pods, staggered breaks, masks and physical distancing in schools will also end today.

Tánaiste Leo Varadkar said it was another “milestone” moment in the country’s journey out of the Covid-19 pandemic.

He wished businesses in particular the “best of luck” with the changes.

“It’s a big day for many businesses and workers as economic life begins to return to normal,” Varadkar said.

“Staff and customers who want to continue to wear a mask should of course continue to do so. We know that many people will be nervous about this latest step in our journey with Covid, especially the medically vulnerable.

“For those commuting today, you are not legally required to wear a mask on public transport anymore, however we are still recommending that you do.”

Health officials had recommended the major shift in Covid-19 rules following a meeting of the National Public Health Emergency Team (NPHET).

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

However, politicians and health advisers have insisted these changes do not mean that the pandemic is officially over.

“The rules on close contacts are also changing today,” Varadkar confirmed.

“If you have no symptoms, you do not need to test or isolate and can continue on your business and go to work as normal. This is the case regardless of your vaccination status. The only exception is for healthcare workers who have a confirmed case in their home, they will need to take antigen tests and follow different guidance.”

About the author:

About the author
Press Association

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (5)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie