Tuesday 27 October 2020
Coronavirus: Five deaths and 720 new cases of Covid-19 confirmed in Ireland

The figures were released this evening.

By Garreth MacNamee Tuesday 27 Oct 2020, 5:23 PM
Image: Sasko Lazarov via RollingNews.ie
Image: Sasko Lazarov via RollingNews.ie

PUBLIC HEALTH OFFICIALS have confirmed a further 720 new cases of Covid-19 in Ireland this afternoon.

Additionally, the Department of Health has reported five new deaths from the virus today.

There is now a total of 58,767* confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland.

Of the cases notified today;

  • 348 are men / 371 are women
  • 65% are under 45 years of age
  • The median age is 32 years old
  • 228 in Dublin, 130 in Cork, 47 in Galway, 31 in Meath, 27 in Limerick and the remaining 257 cases are spread across another 20 counties.

As of 2pm today, 341 Covid-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 38 are in ICU. There have been 29 additional hospitalisations in the past 24 hours.

Earlier today, 722 cases were confirmed in the North in the past 24 hours. There were also 13 new deaths from the disease there. 

About the author:

About the author
Garreth MacNamee
garreth@thejournal.ie

