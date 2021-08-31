#Open journalism No news is bad news

Tuesday 31 August 2021
New guidelines on maternity restrictions to be issued 'imminently' - Taoiseach

The Taoiseach said the Government’s commitment is “to have as open access as possible” at maternity hospitals.

By Cónal Thomas Tuesday 31 Aug 2021, 7:33 PM
Image: RollingNews.ie
Image: RollingNews.ie

NEW GUIDELINES FOR maternity restrictions will be issued “imminently” from the Department of Health, Taoiseach Micheál Martin said this evening. 

Speaking at a media briefing following the announcement of a further easing of Covid-19 restrictions, the Taoiseach said the Government’s commitment is “to have as open access as possible” at maternity hospitals following months of ongoing restrictions. 

Martin indicated the new guidelines will be issued within the coming days. 

“The HSE have developed new guidelines in respect of access for partners to maternity wards, and those will issue imminently from the Department of Health. 

“Our intention is, and the commitment from the HSE, is to have as open access as possible,” he said. 

Last week, the Psychological Society of Ireland (PSI) expressed concern about the implications of continued maternity restrictions on parents and the wider family during the Covid-19 pandemic. 

There has been criticism in recent months of the different approaches taken by maternity hospitals, with some found not to be fully compliant with official guidance – having tighter restrictions on partner access during labour and at prenatal appointments.

In a statement, the PSI said the ongoing maternity restrictions, in particular the exclusion of partners and support persons from maternity services, have been highlighted as a cause of increasing distress among pregnant women, fathers, partners and families. 

Earlier this month, the Master of the Rotunda maternity hospitals said restrictions at the facility could be eased if more patients and their partners were vaccinated.

Professor Fergal Malone said the hospital carries out surveys every week to find out the vaccination status of inpatients.

In the most recent survey, 39% of inpatients in the Rotunda were fully vaccinated. The figure for partners was only slightly higher at 41%.

“To be honest with you, that’s disappointing, but in ways I suppose, not surprising because there is some vaccine hesitancy,” Professor Malone told Morning Ireland on RTÉ.

And of course, what that means is 60% of the patients and/or partners walking around the Rotunda Hospital today are not vaccinated and therefore are vulnerable to Covid.

Professor Malone said the high vaccination rates seen in the general population are not being reflected in maternity hospitals.

He said higher vaccine uptake among expectant mothers and their partners would make it possible to ease restrictions further.

