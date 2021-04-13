#Open journalism No news is bad news

New guidelines aimed at reducing personal injury awards to come into effect next week

Cabinet signed off on the new guidelines last month.

By Stephen McDermott Tuesday 13 Apr 2021, 1:20 PM
Image: Shutterstock/sanjagrujic
Image: Shutterstock/sanjagrujic

NEW GUIDELINES AIMED at reducing the level of awards in personal injury cases are set to come into effect next week.

Minister for Justice Helen McEntee announced today that new Personal Injuries Guidelines approved by the government last month will become active on 24 April.

The guidelines, which replace guidance in the Book of Quantum, set out the level of damages that may be awarded or assessed in respect of personal injuries.

They reduce award levels for most categories of personal injury, and will be used by the Personal Injuries Assessment Board and the courts to assess awards in such claims.

McEntee described the adoption of the new guidelines as a “very significant step” in making insurances more affordable for consumers, businesses and community groups.

“The commencement of the Personal Injuries Guidelines should reduce costs, and in time, boost competition in the Irish insurance market,” she said.

“It is now important that the insurance industry follows through and brings down the cost of insurance.”

The Department of Justice will report on the implementation and early impact of the new guidelines by December 2021.

The guidelines are required, under the terms of the Judicial Council Act 2019, to be reviewed within three years of being adopted and every three years after that.

The Book of Quantum will continue to apply where Personal Injuries Assessment Board assessments have been made, or where a hearing is already before the courts. 

Insurance Ireland, an insurance market representative group, welcomed the approval of the guidelines from Cabinet last month.

CEO Moyagh Murdock said the guidelines are a “very important step that will help to reduce costs over time”.

Stephen McDermott
@Ste_McDermott
stephen.mcdermott@thejournal.ie

