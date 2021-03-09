New guidelines aimed at reducing personal injury awards to become law ‘within weeks’

MINISTER FOR JUSTICE Helen McEntee will bring proposals to Cabinet today outlining how new guidelines, aimed at reducing the level of awards in personal injury cases, will be implemented “within weeks”.

The Judicial Council’s Personal Injuries Guidelines Committee’s draft guidelines to replace the guidance in the Book of Quantum – which gives an approximate level of damages for injuries – were backed by a majority of judges over the weekend.

The draft guidelines include a catalogue of injuries, ranging from the major to the minor, each of which has assigned to it a range or bracket within which an award should ordinarily fall.

The guidelines will apply to all new cases that have not yet been assessed by the Personal Injuries Assessment Board (PIAB).

It is intended that the new system will take effect “within weeks”, sources said.

McEntee will ask that Cabinet approves amendments to the Judicial Council Act 2019 and the Personal Injuries Assessment Board Act of 2003.

Amendments will be included in the Family Leave Bill 2021, which will cover the transition from the existing system based on the Book of Quantum to the new system based on the new guidelines.

McEntee is expected to tell Cabinet that once the guidelines are implemented it will reduce litigation and that she hopes it will have a lasting impact on the award of damages in personal injuries cases and bring down the cost of insurance.

However, several business groups have said the guidelines don’t go far enough and were hoping to see cuts of around 80% to most minor injury claims.

The Family Business Network, representing Irish family-owned businesses, described the guidelines as “inadequate” as they do not bring about affordable insurance costs for family businesses.

“Family businesses in every corner of Ireland have been left underwhelmed by the new Personal Injuries Guidelines,” John McGrane, Executive Director of the Family Business Network, said.

“The changes fail to bring about the reform that is needed to significantly reduce insurance premiums for hard-pressed companies who are already struggling to remain open due to the pandemic. It is clear that the single largest contributor to the cost of insurance is compensation for minor injuries.

McCrane said am 80% reduction in minor injury claims would make insurance premiums “sustainable” for family businesses.

“As we look to rebuild and recover, we must all work together to ensure that insurance costs do not hinder family businesses from becoming the engines for economic growth and job creation.”