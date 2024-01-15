Fewer car park spaces and smaller gardens under new house building rules issued to local authorities

NEW HOUSING DESIGN guidelines issued to local authorities sets out that some housing developments should have fewer car parking spaces, smaller gardens, and increased bike storage facilities.

Housing developments in city centres will see an increase in density under the new rules, which sets out that minimum distances between homes should also be reduced with the option for planning authorities to disregard them entirely if they were satisfied residents would not be unduly affected.

Alongside changes to housing density, there are proposals to reduce the number of car parking spaces in urban areas where public transport facilities are accessible.

The guide sets out that in city centre locations and urban neighbourhoods car-parking provision should be “minimised, substantially reduced or wholly eliminated”.

It also sets out that it is now to be a specific planning policy requirement that all new housing schemes include safe and secure cycle storage facilities.

In the case of residential units that do not have ground level open space or have smaller terraces, a general minimum standard of one cycle storage space per bedroom should be applied, the directive states.

Gardens will also shrink under the new rules which set out “a more graduated and flexible approach” is now required that supports the development of compact housing.

While traditionally the house size minimum for private open space was set at 50sqm for a 1-2 bedroom house and 50-75sqm for a 3+ bedroom house, the new guidelines set out a new minimum standard as follows:

1 bed house 20 sqm

2 bed house 30 sqm

3 bed house 40 sqm

4 bed + house 50 sqm

A further reduction below the minimum standard may also be considered acceptable

where there semi-private open space is provided.

The guidelines, which were previously out for public consultation, have now been signed off on by the housing minister and sent to all local authorities and planning bodies.

Local planning authorities and An Bord Pleanála must show regard to the new ministerial guidelines in the performance of their functions, as set out in legislation.

Housing Minister Darragh O’Brien said today that the new guidelines will provide a broader range of housing options to meet the needs of a growing population.

He said the guidelines are timely particularly in light of the government’s overall objective to increase housing supply.

“While progress continues to be made on housing delivery, the greater flexibility oﬀered by these guidelines will help in achieving our aim of providing a broader range of housing options to meet the needs of a growing and more diverse population,” he said.