New Iarnród Éireann timetable to include ‘fastest scheduled service’ between Cork and Dublin

Readers like you keep news free for everyone.
More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.
For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.
Readers like you keep news free for everyone.
More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.
For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.
A NEW IARNRÓD ÉIREANN timetable will commence from Sunday, including the “fastest ever scheduled service” between Cork and Dublin.
The non-stop 06.15am Cork to Dublin Heuston weekday service will now clock in at 2 hours 14 minutes – five minutes quicker than previously and the fastest scheduled service to operate the route.
Iarnród Éireann said the journey time improvements are the result of recent track and infrastructure works on the line.
The new timetable has been approved by the National Transport Authority and follows public consultation in September that over 1,650 customers participated.
Additional Intercity train services to and from Cork, Carlow and Westport, and additional trains in the Commuter belt between Dublin and Portlaoise, Dublin and Drogheda and Cork and Mallow are some of the other highlights of the new timetable.
An Iarnród Éireann spokesperson said that the rail service, along with the National Transport Authority, will “continue to identify opportunities for further service improvements”.
The spokesperson said this will be done in the “context of post-COVID travel patterns, as demand approaches, and on some routes exceeds, pre-pandemic levels”.
They added: “The purpose of investment in our network, fleet and services is to bring a better service to customers and allow more people to make a sustainable travel choice.”
Customers on all routes – including Intercity, DART and Commuter – have been advised to check times before travel, as there may be minor time changes affecting your service when the new timetable commences.
Some of the new timetable highlights are listed below:
To embed this post, copy the code below on your site