Four men arrested by NI police in connection with investigation into New IRA

POLICE IN NORTHERN Ireland have arrested four men in connection with an ongoing investigation into activities of the New IRA.

The men – aged 27, 30, 51 and 62 – were arrested under the Terrorism Act in Belfast today. They have been taken to the Serious Crime Suite at Musgrave Police Station for questioning.

A number of properties are being searched as part of the operation, the Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) said.

In March 2021, Detective Chief Superintendent Raymond Murray, head of the PSNI Serious Crime Branch, said police were making “significant progress” against the New IRA.

“The New IRA continues to pose a danger, especially to the communities in the areas they live and conduct their activities,” he said last year.