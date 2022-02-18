#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 2°C Friday 18 February 2022
Advertisement

New infection control rules for nursing homes to allow unrestricted access for support person

The new rules are set to come into place from 28 February.

By Tadgh McNally Friday 18 Feb 2022, 7:48 PM
1 hour ago 2,666 Views 0 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5687497
Image: Alamy Stock Photo
Image: Alamy Stock Photo

NEW INFECTION CONTROL guidelines for nursing homes will allow nominated support people to visit residents, even if they have a confirmed case of Covid-19.

According to the Department of Health, the new guidelines take into consideration the removal of public health restrictions across the country, including mandatory mask-wearing in almost all situations, from 28 February.

New guidelines for visiting nursing homes were published earlier this month and came into effect on 8 February

The new rules allow for residents of nursing homes to choose one nominated person who will have unrestricted access to visit them for support reasons.

The guidelines, which were published by the HSE and Health Protection Surveillance Centre (HSPC) today, will ensure that social activities for residents of nursing homes will not be curtailed, except for residents who are infectious with Covid-19.

When a Covid-19 outbreak is declared at a nursing home, admissions should be restricted, but this suspension should only last for seven to 10 days after the latest case is detected.

“This means that a nursing home may not need to wait for the outbreak to be declared over before it can reopen to new admissions,” said a spokesperson for the Department of Health.

Residents of nursing homes who are vaccinated will have their self-isolation time reduced to ten days.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

There will be an emphasis on continued hygiene practices, as well as face masks being worn where appropriate.

Speaking on the new guidelines, Minister for Mental Health and Older People, Mary Butler said that she was pleased to see the new guidance in place.

“It encourages nursing homes to resume social and recreational activities within the nursing home for residents, which will give people greater opportunity for social connectedness.

Furthermore, there is need and desire for people to receive the right care, in the right place and at the right time, and I acknowledge the pragmatic approach adopted to facilitate recommencement of nursing home admissions in a timely and safe manner. This will ensure people requiring care can be supported in the most appropriate setting to their needs.

Butler said that nursing homes need to continue to be vigilant and ensure that infection prevention controls are in place.

About the author:

About the author
Tadgh McNally
@TadghMcN
tadgh@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie