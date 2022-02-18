New infection control rules for nursing homes to allow unrestricted access for support person

NEW INFECTION CONTROL guidelines for nursing homes will allow nominated support people to visit residents, even if they have a confirmed case of Covid-19.

According to the Department of Health, the new guidelines take into consideration the removal of public health restrictions across the country, including mandatory mask-wearing in almost all situations, from 28 February.

New guidelines for visiting nursing homes were published earlier this month and came into effect on 8 February.

The new rules allow for residents of nursing homes to choose one nominated person who will have unrestricted access to visit them for support reasons.

The guidelines, which were published by the HSE and Health Protection Surveillance Centre (HSPC) today, will ensure that social activities for residents of nursing homes will not be curtailed, except for residents who are infectious with Covid-19.

When a Covid-19 outbreak is declared at a nursing home, admissions should be restricted, but this suspension should only last for seven to 10 days after the latest case is detected.

“This means that a nursing home may not need to wait for the outbreak to be declared over before it can reopen to new admissions,” said a spokesperson for the Department of Health.

Residents of nursing homes who are vaccinated will have their self-isolation time reduced to ten days.

There will be an emphasis on continued hygiene practices, as well as face masks being worn where appropriate.

Speaking on the new guidelines, Minister for Mental Health and Older People, Mary Butler said that she was pleased to see the new guidance in place.

“It encourages nursing homes to resume social and recreational activities within the nursing home for residents, which will give people greater opportunity for social connectedness.

Furthermore, there is need and desire for people to receive the right care, in the right place and at the right time, and I acknowledge the pragmatic approach adopted to facilitate recommencement of nursing home admissions in a timely and safe manner. This will ensure people requiring care can be supported in the most appropriate setting to their needs.

Butler said that nursing homes need to continue to be vigilant and ensure that infection prevention controls are in place.