Government considers NPHET recommendation to end mask-wearing in most areas

MINISTER FOR HEALTH Stephen Donnelly is considering a recommendation to end the mandatory wearing of face masks in most areas.

The National Public Health Emergency Team (NPHET) issued the recommendation last night after meeting yesterday, when it’s understood public health officials said the requirement to wear masks in most settings should become advisory.

It is understood that chief medical officer Dr Tony Holohan recommended that masks should become optional in education, public transport and schools settings.

The recommendations were contained in a letter from Holohan to Minister for Health Stephen Donnelly last night.

It is expected that the Government will accept the advice, meaning that masks will no longer be mandatory in those areas.

However, mask-wearing will still be required in healthcare settings, including hospitals.

The Journal reported earlier this week that it is expected that face-mask wearing is likely to become optional shortly in areas such as shops and on public transport.

Face-mask wearing for children is set to be lifted possibly as early as next week.

A move to remove the rules on mask-wearing had received significant political backing yesterday.

Speaking to reporters in Brussels, Taoiseach Michéal Martin said there will be difference in what is “mandated legally on people and what is public health advice” and what the guidance might be.

He said there will be “advices” around mask wearing, adding that he will continue to wear a mask in shops and when on public transport.

Martin said he had spoken with the Chief Medical Officer Dr Tony Holohan, stating that NPHET are pleased with the current trajectory of the disease as case numbers are not converting into spikes in hospitalisation or ICU numbers.

“They are reassured in that respect,” he said.

“The pandemic isn’t over, but we are in a different phase,” said the Taoiseach.