Dublin: 18°C Sunday 8 May 2022
Students and young people will enjoy half-price public transport fares from tomorrow

The reduced fares apply to journeys on Dublin Bus, Iarnrod Éireann, Bus Éireann, Luas, Go-Ahead and Local Link.

By Emer Moreau Sunday 8 May 2022, 4:12 PM
Image: Leah Farrell/RollingNews.ie
STUDENTS AND PEOPLE under 24 will be entitled to half-price fares on public transport from tomorrow.

The reduced fares were announced as part of Budget 2022 and apply to journeys on Dublin Bus, Iarnrod Éireann, Bus Éireann, Luas, Go-Ahead and Local Link.

Student Card Holders will automatically be charged the lower fares from tomorrow. Anyone else under 24 will have to apply for a Young Adult Leap Card to avail of the cheaper prices.

The 90-minute fare is now €1 for students and Young Adult Leap Card holders.

Customers aged under 19 already benefit from the Child 16-18 Leap Card, which is valid up to the day before their 19th birthday.

In a press statement, Minister for Transport Eamon Ryan said: “When I announced a permanent 50% fare reduction for young adults in Budget 2022, I really wanted to make public transport more attractive for young people, so that using public transport could become a habit of a lifetime.

“I also wanted to go some way to supporting young people, by making day-to-day life a little bit more affordable.

“This fare cut is unprecedented and quite radical. But I believe strongly that it’s the way we need to go if we are serious about putting low-carbon transport at the heart of our efforts to build a sustainable future and if we want to bring people, and particularly young people, with us on that journey.”

Minister for Children, Equality, Disability, Integration and Youth Roderic O’Gorman added: “The 50% across-the-board cut in the cost of transport fares for young people will have a real and positive impact for so many. I’m thrilled to see this going into effect, especially as this is an idea which came from young people for young people. I want to thank the members of Comhairle na nÓg for their campaign to reduce transport fares and I’m delighted to join Eamon in delivering on this for them and all young people.”

A 20% reduction in the cost of Dublin’s public transport fares took effect from Monday and will remain for the rest of the year.

