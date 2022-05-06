#Open journalism No news is bad news

Friday 6 May 2022
Public transport fares around Dublin to drop 20% from Monday

The 90-minute fare will be reduced to €2 for adults and 65 cent for children.

By Lauren Boland Friday 6 May 2022, 11:49 AM
Image: Alamy Stock Photo
Image: Alamy Stock Photo

A 20% REDUCTION in the cost of Dublin’s public transport fares is to take effect from Monday.

The cost of Dublin Bus, Luas, Go-Ahead Ireland, DART and commuter rail services in the Greater Dublin Area will be cut by one-fifth from Monday until the end of the year, following reductions in other parts of the country.

The 90-minute fare is dropping to €2 for adults and 65 cent for children.

The reduced prices will apply across Leap card, cash, and online payments.

Minister for Transport Eamon Ryan said that given people “are all moving back to work or travelling around the city more after the pandemic, we want to make it even more attractive and easier for people to be able to choose public transport”.

“This saving of 20% on transport costs is one practical way we can do this,” Ryan said.

“But this cost reduction is also important at this particular time. People are coming under more and more pressure as the price of essentials continues to increase,” he said.

“As one element of a suite of measures being introduced by the government, this fare reduction will go some way to easing some of the financial strain that households are experiencing.

“At a time when fuel security is a greater concern than it has been in decades, leaving the car behind, if at all possible, is one of the best things we can all do to help reduce our energy use, and save money.” 

The minister said that choosing public transport has wider benefits for reducing greenhouse gas emissions, improving air quality, and reducing traffic congestion.

In addition to the reduced fares in Dublin, all Iarnród Éireann intercity and commuter fares around the country are set to decrease from Monday.

Last month, fares on Bus Éireann, Local Link services and Iarnród Éireann’s online fares were lowered. 

CEO of the National Transport Authority Anne Graham said that in the first three weeks of the 20% discount taking effect on Bus Éireann services, passenger journeys rose by nearly 10% in regional cities. 

In Galway and Limerick, journeys have risen above pre-pandemic levels.

“There’s particularly good news for rail commuters in Cork with Mallow being brought into the commuter rail fares area for the first time,” Graham said.

“This means that an adult can travel from Mallow to Cork city or any other station within the Cork commuter area for just €3.90 when paying with Leap.”

The delay in rolling out reduced fares in Dublin compared to the rest of the country was due to technical changes that were required on each vehicle; on-board fare machines needed to be manually updated.

Sources told The Journal the reductions are the “most complicated fare change since the launch of the Leap card”.

Work has been ongoing in the NTA for several years to develop new fare and ticketing systems for Ireland’s public transport, including new digital payments.

Options under consideration could allow passengers to pay with contactless bank cards, smartphones and QR codes.

Debit card payments on buses could be available by late 2023.

