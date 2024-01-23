New deadline for resurrecting Stormont powersharing set to be fixed for 8 February

A NEW DEADLINE for resurrecting a powersharing executive at Stormont is set to be fixed for 8 February.

The devolved institutions at Stormont have been collapsed for almost two years as a result of a DUP boycott in protest against the post-Brexit trade barriers between Great Britain and Northern Ireland.

Senior civil servants are running Stormont departments, with limited powers, in the absence of local ministers.

It is understood the UK government will now introduce a short bill at Westminster tomorrow to set the new date after the last one lapsed on 18 January.

Under legislation governing the formation of a devolved administration in Belfast, the UK government assumes a legal duty to call a snap assembly election once a deadline for forming a ministerial executive is passed.

However, in the face of a series of missed deadlines in the current powersharing impasse, the UK government has repeatedly opted to pass fresh legislation to set new deadlines, rather than opting for an election.

Northern Ireland Secretary Chris Heaton Harris is set to do so again tomorrow, albeit with a relatively short extension this time.

The move suggests the UK government remains hopeful a settlement can be reached within the next two weeks to enable powersharing to return to Northern Ireland.

Heaton-Harris said before Christmas that his negotiations with the DUP over the Windsor Framework had concluded.

Although the party has been holding out since then for more clarification on the UK government’s proposals, it appears to be approaching the juncture when it decides whether to reject or accept the deal that would end the powersharing deadlock.

Senior DUP figures held discussions on Friday amid mounting speculation the unionist party was preparing to make a call on whether or not to accept a UK government deal.

However, DUP leader Jeffrey Donaldson yesterday said an agreement with the UK government over post-Brexit trading arrangements, which would allow the powersharing institutions to be restored, has still not been reached.

Instead, he said that he will meet the government again this week to address remaining concerns over the Windsor Framework.

It is understood Donaldson is facing significant opposition from some party officers on whether to accept the UK government’s offer and return to Stormont.

In December, the UK Government offered a £3.3 billion (€3.85 billion) package to stabilise finances in Northern Ireland, including £600 million (€700 million) to settle public sector pay claims.

However, it will only be available when the Stormont institutions are restored.

Thousands of public sector workers took part in strike action on Thursday, where calls were made for Heaton-Harris to release the funds for pay claims and for the DUP to return to Stormont.

Includes reporting by Press Association