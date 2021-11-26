Minister for Health 'deeply concerned' by new Covid-19 variant in South Africa

THE MINISTER FOR Health is “deeply concerned” by the announcement of a new Covid-19 variant in South Africa.

South Africa officially announced yesterday that they have detected a new Covid-19 strain that scientists fear could torpedo efforts to beat the pandemic.

No cases have been identified to date in Europe, but Stephen Donnelly is concerned about its emergence.

In a statement, the Department of Health said that it has, “in recent days, been monitoring the emergence of a new variant (B.1.1.529), of SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Covid-19. This variant has been identified in a number of countries in southern Africa and in Hong Kong”.

“The Department is aware of measures taken by the Government of the United Kingdom including the suspension of flights from a number of African countries,” it said.

“No cases of this variant have been reported in Europe to date, but the Minister for Health is deeply concerned.

“The Department has been in contact with colleagues in Northern Ireland and we will continue to liaise with UK authorities.

“The Department’s advice to the Minister will continue to be informed by 0relevant guidance emanating from the ECDC and the WHO.”

Scientists are now working to understand the impact of the new, heavily mutated strain, feared to be more infectious than Delta that brought the world back to its knees a year after the virus first surfaced in central China.

“This is the most significant variant we have encountered to date and urgent research is under way to learn more about its transmissibility, severity and vaccine-susceptibility,” Britain’s health agency chief Jennie Harries said in a statement.

Ahead of yesterday’s announcement by scientists in South Africa, countries across Europe were already accelerating booster campaigns, enforcing stricter curbs and targeting the unvaccinated as cases multiplied to record levels.

The WHO said it is “closely monitoring” the reported variant and is expected to determine if it should be designated a variant of “interest” or of “concern”.

Scientists have said the new B.1.1.529 variant has at least 10 mutations, compared to two for Delta or three for Beta.

“The concern is that when you have so many mutations, it can have an impact on how the virus behaves,” Maria Van Kerkhove, the WHO’s technical lead on Covid-19, said at a virtual press briefing.

South African Health Minister Joe Phaahla described the strain as “a major threat”.

The finding has left British scientists “deeply concerned”, Health Minister Sajid Javid said, because it could render current vaccines less effective.

In the first international move to protect against its spread, Britain said it would ban travel from six southern African countries.

- Contains reporting from © AFP 2021