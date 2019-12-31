Heading out on New Year's Eve? Here are some events taking place around the country

SO, THAT’S THAT. We’re at the end of the decade and all of us here at TheJournal.ie hope you’ve had a brilliant 10 years.

Many people avoid heading out for New Year’s Eve due to the hassle of getting taxis or finding a place that isn’t horrifically packed.

We thought we’d give you a heads up on what’s happening across the country so you can plan your celebrations – that’s if you decide to take the plunge and hit the town.

Here’s what’s happening across the country for the New Year’s celebrations:

Dublin

The New Year’s Eve festival is back for another year in the capital.

Walking On Cars are set to top off 2019 by headlining this year’s Countdown Concert at the Custom House. They will ring in 2020 with special guests Ash, Aimee and Lisa McHugh.

Food and live music will be available from 12pm to 6pm at George’s Dock, right outside the CHQ building.

Lots of entertainment including an interactive marine experience will be delivered inside the CHQ building. Elsewhere the Liffey Lights Midnight Moment will present ‘Solar Symphony’, a choreographed display that will be video-mapped onto the walls and buildings surrounding the Custom House quays.

These images of hurtling comets, shooting stars and swirling galaxies will be accompanied by a newly devised musical score performed live on a purpose built stage on the river Liffey that will include a 20 piece orchestra and many other musicians.

Aqua beams, lasers and a pyrotechnics show will also illuminate the midnight sky over Dublin city and all this will be performed against the backdrop of the Custom House building. This is a free event. Viewing is on George’s Quay.

Limerick

You can get your New Year’s Eve celebrations underway with a fireworks display over the River Shannon. This family friendly event will be a fitting finale to the Christmas festivities, organisers say.

The event is organised by Limerick City and County Council in association with King John’s Castle. Viewing points are located at Clancy’s Strand and Sarsfield Bridge.

As an alternative, you can channel your inner New Yorker as Limerick is also putting on its own ball drop event to replicate the famous New York countdown. You’ll be greeted with a drinks reception, canapes throughout the evening and a glass of bubbles to ring in the New Year.

More events can be found here.

Kerry

In Kerry, there will be a fireworks display at Dingle Bay at 10pm.

Following this, a marching band will perform in Dingle town to ring in the New Year. A countdown clock will be projected onto a building by the bridge.

Galway

There’s always something to do in Galway and New Year’s Eve is no different. There are various fancy balls to attend if they’re your thing. These include two at The Ardilaun and Sophie’s Ball at the Galmont Hotel.

An Púcan will also have their New Year’s party kicking off from 6pm. DJ Flaco will be at Monroe’s from 9pm - if you’re quick you could even get a free drink and food as the venue has promised to feed and water the first 100 through the door.

More information can be found here.

Donegal

Letterkenny will be ringing in the New Year with a countdown concert headlined by Dervish.

Over in Ballybofey, they’ll be welcoming 2020 with a Police tribute act at Jackson’s Hotel.

An ABBA act will be the main attraction in Dungloe if you’re near the Bayside Bar on New Year’s Eve.

Belfast

The Governor’s NYE Ball at Crumlin Road Gaol – say hello to 2020 and celebrate with food, fun and laughter within the walls of this Victorian prison. Drinks reception, 3 course meal and entertainment from a live band.

On the 31st March 1996 Crumlin Road Gaol was shut down as a prison but in 2012 it was redesigned as a visitor attraction and conference centre.

Maybe you’d prefer to ring in 2020 like it’s 1920. If so, I Heart NYE: Roaring 20s at The MAC. Don those flapper dresses or get suited and booted and ring in the new year in style. Expect You’ll get bubbles on arrival, art deco décor and dancing until late with a house band.

Have we missed something you think we should know about? Let us know in the comments section.