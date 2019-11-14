This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Dublin: 4 °C Thursday 14 November, 2019
New Zealand lawmakers vote in favour of legalising euthanasia paving the way for referendum

By AFP Thursday 14 Nov 2019, 8:35 AM
24 minutes ago 1,137 Views 6 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4891167
Jacinda Ardern has publicly supported making euthanasia legal.
Image: Nick Perry
Image: Nick Perry

NEW ZEALAND LAWMAKERS have voted in favour of making euthanasia legal, paving the way for the issue to be put to voters in a referendum next year.

The law, enabling terminally ill people to request a medically assisted death was passed 69 to 51 at its final reading, ending years of passionate debate in parliament.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has publicly stated her support for euthanasia reform and reluctantly voted for the referendum saying it was the only way of advancing the legislation.

The referendum was a demand of the New Zealand First Party, which threatened to vote against the legislation if it wasn’t put to the public – possibly condemning it to fail.

“New Zealanders elect us, but they do not elect our consciences,” New Zealand First MP Tracey Martin said.

The bill sponsor, libertarian MP David Seymour, said before the vote he was confident it would be passed.

“We’ve had the arguments – I don’t think anyone will ever be able to say that parliament didn’t properly scrutinise this bill,” he said.

“It’s been nearly two years since the parliamentary process started and over that time we’ve kicked around every conceivable argument for and against the bill.”

While MPs voted, protesters against euthanasia — carrying placards reading “assist us to live not die” and “euthanasia is not the solution” — staged a vigil outside parliament.

