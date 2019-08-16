The Explainer: How are we still making discoveries at Newgrange?

NEWGRANGE IS ONE of Ireland’s most incredible sites.

It was constructed around 3200 BC but only uncovered by modern historians in the late 1700s. Despite it and the surrounding Brú na Bóinne complex being an area of intense historical interest, and having been studied now for hundreds of years, it is still revealing more and more discoveries.

New henges on the flood plain in front of Newgrange were spotted in drone footage and a massive new passage tomb was unearthed during construction work at Dowth Hall a short distance away.

Now we have more finds to pore over, after a team of archaeologists lead by UCD’s Dr Steve Davis uncovered around 40 previous unknown sites of interest around Newgrange, ranging from what appear to be Bronze Age burials to early medieval farmsteads.

This poses the question: How are we still making new discoveries around Newgrange?

In this week’s episode of The Explainer, presenter Sineád O’Carroll is joined in studio by editor of Archaeology Ireland Dr Sharon Greene, Dr Jessica Smyth of UCD’s School of Archaeology, and TheJournal.ie’s editor Susan Daly to examine why, including the new techniques that have led to recent discoveries and the roadblocks that archaeologists face when they want to examine a site in-depth.

