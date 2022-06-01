The 5 at 5: Wednesday

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you
1. #CLIMATE CRISIS Urgent implementation of existing climate plans and policies alongside further measures are needed for Ireland to meet its emissions targets, according to a new report.
2. #DAA Dublin Airport will be ‘triaging’ access to terminals at busy times to prevent a recurrence of the massive queues last weekend.
3. #UKRAINE €10.5 million has been allocated to supports for people who come to Ireland from Ukraine, including half a million to volunteer centres.
4. #NI PROTOCOL Sinn Féin Mary Lou McDonald accused UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson of being “reckless” with peace in Northern Ireland.
5. #TAXIS A shortage of taxis in Dublin city centres at peak times has left people feeling unsafe and unsure of how to get home.
