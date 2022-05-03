The 5 at 5: Tuesday

EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, The Journal brings you the five biggest stories of the day.

1. #MATERNITY HOSPITAL The controversy over the ownership of the new National Maternity Hospital has resurfaced as Cabinet looks set to sign off on the proposals to develop it at the St Vincent’s Hospital site.

2. #UKRAINE The Russian army is attacking the Azovstal steel plant in Mariupol, where remaining Ukrainian forces in the southern port city have sheltered.

3. #ABORTION A leaked document suggests the US Supreme Court might overturn a major ruling that legalised abortion.

4.#ENERGY Electricity consumed by data centres increased by almost a third in a between 2020 and 2021.

5. #EDUCATION Minister for Higher Education Simon Harris is set to bring proposals to Cabinet on the level of investment needed in third level education.