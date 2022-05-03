#Open journalism No news is bad news

Tuesday 3 May 2022
Simon Harris to bring proposals to Cabinet on third level funding reforms

Harris intends to make the student grant system easier to access and to make sure part-time students can access supports.

By Jane Moore Tuesday 3 May 2022, 10:47 AM
File photo of Minister for Further and Higher Education Simon Harris.
Image: Julien Behal/RollingNews.ie
Image: Julien Behal/RollingNews.ie

MINISTER FOR FURTHER and Higher Education Simon Harris is set to bring proposals to Cabinet on the level of investment needed for third level education and how the sector should be funded. 

It is understood the proposals follow an economic evaluation through the offices of the European Commission.

If approved, the proposals will see a significant increase in the amount of money invested by Government in each student’s education in the years ahead.

It is expected that the Minister will indicate to Government how he wants to reduce the cost of education for students and families and how he intends to go about this in forthcoming budgets. It is thought that this will include a policy on the contribution fee.

He also intends to overhaul the student grant system, to make it easier to access and to make sure part-time students can access supports.

Student maintenance grants increased by €200 in Budget 2022, while the income threshold for students to qualify for grants also increased by €1,000.

The distance for the higher non-adjacent student grant was also reduced from 45km to 30km.

Harris will also outline how he wants to reform the third level education sector to ensure that is is inclusive, flexible and that there are better staff-to-student ratios.

According to the latest indicators from the OECD, the ratio of students to teaching staff at third level in Ireland has increased from one lecturer for every 20 students to one for every 23 students.

The same data shows that the European average is one lecturer for every 15 students. 

If approved by Cabinet, the policy direction will be published tomorrow. 

