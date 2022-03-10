Student maintenance grants to increase by €200 as income threshold for help rises by €1k

HIGHER EDUCATION MINISTER Simon Harris has announced a number of measures which will see students receive higher grants.

The changes, introduced in Budget 2022, will see:

Maintenance grants increase by €200;

The income threshold for the standard rate of grant increase by €1,000;

The distance for the higher non-adjacent student grant will be reduced from 45km to 30km.

The student grant system opens from today for renewals, and will open for new applications on 28 April.

Speaking today, Minister Harris said: “The €200 increase in the maintenance grant will offer direct financial assistance to over 62,000 students, and increasing the eligibility cut off point by €1,000 will ensure even more students qualify, and more families can access support.

“Reducing the distance for the higher non-adjacent student grant also means more students who are living away from home or travelling to college will qualify for the higher grant. This will make a substantial difference to many people.

“These are real and tangible changes which will help students and families, and they are in line with the forthcoming Review of the Student Grant Scheme, which will be brought to Government in the coming weeks.”

Harris said the student grant scheme is reviewed each year to identify issues that need to be addressed. He said his department will continue to make changes to assist students.

“For any student experiencing difficulties currently, there is a significant allocation to the Student Assistance Fund and I would encourage students to contact their access offices to avail of these funds,” he added.