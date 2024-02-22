EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, The Journal brings you five of the biggest stories of the day.

1. #IRELAND AT ICJ: Ireland has condemned Israeli settlements of Palestinian land, the “destruction and appropriation” of Palestinians’ property by settlers and recent “sustained and serious” violence against Palestinians in the Occupied Palestinian Territories at the International Court of Justice.

2. #RTÉ: Director General Kevin Bakhurst has asked former executives to waive their right to confidentiality amid ongoing controversy into exit payments.

3. #HRT: A widespread shortage of a Hormone Replacement Therapy (HRT) drug has caused significant issues for doctors, patients and pharmacists around the country who supply and use the dermal patches.

4. #EIR: Almost 100 years after they first appeared on Irish streets, Eir has announced that the last of Ireland’s remaining payphone boxes will be disconnected over the coming months.

5. #COURTS: A South Galway farmer alleged to have thrown a bag containing cow dung in the direction of Minister for State, Anne Rabbitte at a public meeting is to contest the charge of assaulting the Fianna Fail deputy.