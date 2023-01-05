Here's What Happened Today: Thursday

Readers like you keep news free for everyone.
More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.
For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.
Readers like you keep news free for everyone.
More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.
For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.
NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a round-up of today’s news.
INTERNATIONAL
#VATICAN: Pope Francis today led the funeral of his predecessor Benedict XVI in front of tens of thousands of mourners in St Peter’s Square.
#CONGRESS: The US House of Representatives has been plunged deeper into crisis today as Republican favorite Kevin McCarthy failed again to win the speakership – entrenching a three-day standoff.
#UKRAINE: Russian President Vladimir Putin has ordered a 36-hour ceasefire in Ukraine to run during Orthodox Christmas, a move that war-battered Kyiv swiftly branded as “hypocrisy”.
#CLIMATE CHANGE: More than 3/4 of Earth’s glaciers may be gone by the end of the century if investment in fossil fuels continues and global temperatures rise by 4C, scientists have warned. In the best case scenario, around half of the planets glaciers will disappear.
PARTING SHOT
2022 has been confirmed as Ireland’s hottest year on record by Met Éireann.
The all-time highest maximum temperature records for July and August were broken in 2022; at Phoenix Park on 18 July (33.0°C, which is 12.9°C above its 1981-2010 long-term average (LTA)) and Durrow, Co Laois on 13 August (32.1°C).
The 18 July recording at Phoenix Park was also the country’s second highest temperature ever recorded in Ireland since 1887.
To embed this post, copy the code below on your site
COMMENTS