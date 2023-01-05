Heavily criticised tented accommodation in Co Clare returns to use for 88 asylum seekers

TENTS ARE BACK in use to house asylum seekers, with 88 people having been placed at a settlement in Co Clare.

The Department of Children has confirmed today that it is using accommodation at a centre in Knockalisheen, Meelick located on the Clare-Limerick border close to Limerick City.

The use of tents in the area was described as “inhumane” as recently as last month, when around 100 asylum seekers were moved out during the winter cold snap.

Clare TD Cathal Crowe has told this publication that he still holds the view that placing people in tents is inhumane and “is not good enough”.

“I don’t see what’s changed, we’re in January and the temperature has risen a but this is still inappropriate for families to be living in,” he said.

A department said the war in Ukraine combined with the high number of International Protection applicants continues to put

“Real pressure” has been placed on the Government’s ability to offer accommodation due to the war in Ukraine, with “around 1,500 people” arriving over the Christmas period from Ukraine and other countries, a department spokesperson told The Journal.

The department said it will “endeavor to ensure that the use of tents at Knockalisheen is a short-term measure but in the context of the accommodation shortage, the priority must remain on providing shelter”.

However, it ruled out reusing tented ac previously in place in Athlone and Tralee will remain decommissioned and will not return to use.

Deputy Crowe said tents were erected at the site last summer.

“My understanding was that after the furore last month and the refugees being moved out, that this was the end of the matter and the tents would cease to exist. I’m utterly disappointed that it’s being used again as accommodation.

“These are army style canvas tents with a raised floor system and rudimentary heating system, but I have heard it didn’t work correctly at all times previously.”

Latest figures show that Ireland is now accommodating over 71,255 people of January 2.

“This includes over 51,955 Ukrainian people who have sought accommodation from the State,” the department said, adding that over 19,300 International Protection applicants currently in International Protection Accommodation Service (IPAS) accommodation.

Of the 1,500 people who arrived in recent weeks, approximately 800 were through the government’s aslyum programme responding to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. The remaining 700 were International Protection applicants.

“There are currently 88 people residing in tented accommodation.

“The war in Ukraine combined with the high number of International Protection applicants continues to put real pressure on the Government’s ability to offer accommodation, and has resulted in the largest humanitarian effort in the State’s history,” the department said.

“The Department will endeavour to ensure that the use of tents at Knockalisheen is a short-term measure but in the context of the accommodation shortage, the priority must remain on providing shelter.

“Nonetheless, the tented options previously in place in Athlone and Tralee will remain decommissioned and will not return to use.”