The 5 at 5: Wednesday

EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, The Journal brings you five of the biggest stories of the day.

1. #FUEL Tánaiste Leo Varadkar said that Ireland has contingency plans ready to implement if there are issues with supply of fuel in the coming months.

2. #SHELTER There will be no cap on the number of refugees Ireland takes in from Ukraine, Housing Minister Darragh O’Brien told the Dáil.

3. #COURTS The Court of Appeal heard that one of the teenagers who murdered 14-year-old Ana Kriegel was subjected to “manipulation and pressure” by gardaí when he gave statements that were used to convict him.

Advertisement

4. #VACANT Minister for Housing Darragh O’Brien said that vacant sites across the country could be used for housing and noted the significant amount of church-owned land that he said is “underutilised.”

5. #COST OF LIVING Tánaiste Leo Varadkar said that a scheduled pay increase which will bring the salaries of high-earning public service workers to pre-austerity levels “wasn’t coming at the best time.”