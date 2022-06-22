The 5 at 5: Wednesday

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you
EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, The Journal brings you five of the biggest stories of the day.
1. #FUEL Tánaiste Leo Varadkar said that Ireland has contingency plans ready to implement if there are issues with supply of fuel in the coming months.
2. #SHELTER There will be no cap on the number of refugees Ireland takes in from Ukraine, Housing Minister Darragh O’Brien told the Dáil.
3. #COURTS The Court of Appeal heard that one of the teenagers who murdered 14-year-old Ana Kriegel was subjected to “manipulation and pressure” by gardaí when he gave statements that were used to convict him.
4. #VACANT Minister for Housing Darragh O’Brien said that vacant sites across the country could be used for housing and noted the significant amount of church-owned land that he said is “underutilised.”
5. #COST OF LIVING Tánaiste Leo Varadkar said that a scheduled pay increase which will bring the salaries of high-earning public service workers to pre-austerity levels “wasn’t coming at the best time.”
Your contributions will help us continue
to deliver the stories that are important to you
Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you
COMMENTS