Here's What Happened Today: Thursday

NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a round-up of today’s news.
#THE EU PARLIAMENT has condemned the violation of same-sex parents’ rights by Italy’s new ultraconservative government.
#Olivia Pratt-Korbel: A man has been found guilty of fatally shooting nine-year-old Olivia Pratt-Korbel as he chased a convicted drug dealer into her home in Liverpool.
#AMERICAN JOURNALIST Evan Gershkovich has been arrested in Russia on suspicion of spying for Washington.
#OSCAR PISTORIUS is expected to attend a parole hearing ten years after killing his girlfriend Reeva Steenkamp.
People Before Profit is to bring a Bill to the Dáil after Easter to ban private jets in Irish air space after it was revealed in new research there were 6,671 private flights in Ireland in 2022.
Sinn Féin is also calling for the introduction of a private jet tax.
The Greenpeace report found that the most used airport for private aviation is Dublin Airport with 3,445 departing flights in 2022.
The most frequently used route for private aviation in all years was the route between Dublin and London.
