Advertisement

Readers like you keep news free for everyone.

More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.

Support us today
Not now
Friday 21 July 2023 Dublin: 17°C
Alamy Stock Photo
# Newshound Quiz 16
The Journal Friday Newshound Quiz
Woof woof baby!
2.8k
1
1 hour ago

SOME SAY THE news is the first draft of history. Others might think of it as watching pub quiz questions unfold in real-time.  

At long last we’ve had a week free of Oireachtas hearings as the Dáil takes recess. On the other side of the globe, the Ireland Women’s National Team began their debut World Cup campaign with an unfortunate 1-0 loss to cohost nation Australia. Elsewhere, there’s been other news. Important news. But we can’t say too much lest we give away anything ahead of The Journal Friday Newshound Quiz upon which you are about to embark. 

Good luck.

Residents of which city were ordered to remain indoors after a lioness was discovered to be on the loose?
Alamy
Belfast
Barcelona

Rome
Berlin
A museum dedicated to which author issued a statement acknowledging the author's “undeniable racism”?
Alamy
HP Lovecraft
Roald Dahl

Dr Seuss
Enid Blyton
Complete the Donald Trump quote: "“I didn’t know practically what a _______ was."
Alamy
President
Federal indictment

Grand jury
Subpoena
What length ban did Johnny Sexton receive for misconduct during Leinster’s Champions Cup final?
Alamy
Three-match ban
Four-match ban

Five-match ban
Six-match ban
The lead singer of which band was reported as under investigation by police for calling the Italian Prime Minister 'racist'?
Alamy
Placebo
Maneskin

Green Day
Smashing Pumpkins
The heatwave tearing through Europe this week is named for which feature of ancient Greek myth?
Alamy
Gorgon
Hydra

Cerberus
Cyclops
Dublin's popular cinema The IFI announced it would begin selling what for the first time?
Alamy
Pick 'n' Mix
Beer

Popcorn
Season tickets
Police in the US issued a search warrant in connection with which historic assassination?
Alamy
John F Kennedy
Tupac Shakur

Martin Luther King Jr
The Notorious BIG
Diageo announced it would be increasing the price of its pints by how much?
Alamy
4c
14c

24c
40c
Who scored the only goal of Ireland's opening FIFA Women's World Cup match against against Australia?
Alamy
Mary Fowler
Stephanie Catley

Caitlin Foord
Kyra Cooney-Cross
Answer all the questions to see your result!
Alamy
You scored out of !
Newshound
You're a bona fide newshound.
Share your result:
You scored out of !
Paperboy
You're on the right track, kid.
Share your result:
You scored out of !
Glasses bunny
Just a bunny with glasses.
Share your result:

Making a difference

A mix of advertising and supporting contributions helps keep paywalls away from valuable information like this article. Over 5,000 readers like you have already stepped up and support us with a monthly payment or a once-off donation.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can make sure we can keep reliable, meaningful news open to everyone regardless of their ability to pay.

Support us Learn More

Author
Carl Kinsella
carlkinsella@thejournal.ie
@TVsCarlKinsella
Send Tip or Correction
Read Next
More Stories
Related Tags
Your Voice
Readers Comments
1
This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
Leave a Comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     