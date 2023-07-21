Readers like you keep news free for everyone.
SOME SAY THE news is the first draft of history. Others might think of it as watching pub quiz questions unfold in real-time.
At long last we’ve had a week free of Oireachtas hearings as the Dáil takes recess. On the other side of the globe, the Ireland Women’s National Team began their debut World Cup campaign with an unfortunate 1-0 loss to cohost nation Australia. Elsewhere, there’s been other news. Important news. But we can’t say too much lest we give away anything ahead of The Journal Friday Newshound Quiz upon which you are about to embark.
Good luck.
