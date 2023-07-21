SOME SAY THE news is the first draft of history. Others might think of it as watching pub quiz questions unfold in real-time.

At long last we’ve had a week free of Oireachtas hearings as the Dáil takes recess. On the other side of the globe, the Ireland Women’s National Team began their debut World Cup campaign with an unfortunate 1-0 loss to cohost nation Australia. Elsewhere, there’s been other news. Important news. But we can’t say too much lest we give away anything ahead of The Journal Friday Newshound Quiz upon which you are about to embark.

Good luck.

Residents of which city were ordered to remain indoors after a lioness was discovered to be on the loose? Alamy Belfast Barcelona

Rome Berlin A museum dedicated to which author issued a statement acknowledging the author's “undeniable racism”? Alamy HP Lovecraft Roald Dahl

Dr Seuss Enid Blyton Complete the Donald Trump quote: "“I didn’t know practically what a _______ was." Alamy President Federal indictment

Grand jury Subpoena What length ban did Johnny Sexton receive for misconduct during Leinster’s Champions Cup final? Alamy Three-match ban Four-match ban

Five-match ban Six-match ban The lead singer of which band was reported as under investigation by police for calling the Italian Prime Minister 'racist'? Alamy Placebo Maneskin

Green Day Smashing Pumpkins The heatwave tearing through Europe this week is named for which feature of ancient Greek myth? Alamy Gorgon Hydra

Cerberus Cyclops Dublin's popular cinema The IFI announced it would begin selling what for the first time? Alamy Pick 'n' Mix Beer

Popcorn Season tickets Police in the US issued a search warrant in connection with which historic assassination? Alamy John F Kennedy Tupac Shakur

Martin Luther King Jr The Notorious BIG Diageo announced it would be increasing the price of its pints by how much? Alamy 4c 14c

24c 40c Who scored the only goal of Ireland's opening FIFA Women's World Cup match against against Australia? Alamy Mary Fowler Stephanie Catley

Who scored the only goal of Ireland's opening FIFA Women's World Cup match against against Australia? Alamy Mary Fowler Stephanie Catley

Caitlin Foord Kyra Cooney-Cross