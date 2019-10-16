Gardaí appeal for information on 17-year-old boy missing since 26 August

GARDAÍ IN DUBLIN are seeking the public’s assistance in tracing the whereabouts of a 17-year-old boy who is missing from Rathfarnham.

Nexhmedin Muja has been missing from the Glendoher Drive area since Monday, 26 August.

He is described as being 5’8″ in height, of medium build with short black hair.

Anyone who has seen Nexhmedin or who can assist in locating him is asked to contact Rathfarnham Garda Station on 01 666 6500, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any garda station.