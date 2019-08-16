This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Son appeals for truckers to pay tribute to his father killed in Dublin Port accident

The trade union, Siptu has called for improved protection for dock workers.

By Sarah Slater Friday 16 Aug 2019, 4:30 PM
1 hour ago 9,000 Views 9 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4769641
Nicky Collier
Image: Facebook
Nicky Collier
Nicky Collier
Image: Facebook

A SON OF a man who died in a workplace accident at Dublin Port has made an emotional appeal for truck drivers to give him a guard of honour at his funeral.

Father-of-four Nicholas ‘Nicky’ Collier, a truck driver from Swords and Raheny died on Wednesday when struck by an empty handler according to his son Darragh.

Collier worked for a family run transport company based in north Dublin. His son Darragh said his father, “died doing the same thing he did every day to make a living”.

The popular man was found with fatal injuries at around 10.30am on Wednesday and two separate investigations, one being conducted by the gardai and the other the Health and Safety Authority are continuing into his death.

His funeral Mass will take place at 11am tomorrow at St Finian’s Church, River Valley, Swords with burial afterwards in Dardistown Cemetery. He is survived by his wife Trisha, sons Sean, Conor, Darragh and Cillian, his parents Mary and Tom, his brothers Eamonn, Tony, Cathal and sister Selena.

Collier’s death is the eighth this year involving port and dock workers.

Darragh has made an emotional appeal on the Facebook page, Irish Rigs, saying, “Growing up that man got me to share the passion for trucks he (had) and we’d have endless talks about them. I’d love, if I could, give him the sending off he deserves by getting as many trucks as possible to line up outside the graveyard near Dublin airport as the hearse enters it. 

“Trucks were his life and I’m sure he’d have a grin (from) ear to ear if something like this went ahead. So please to anyone out there with a truck (and) would be interested in helping out a fallen trucker (please pass on this appeal).

“My Dad was killed down in Dublin port doing the same thing (he) use to do for a living everyday driving his truck. He was getting loaded when he got struck by an empty handler and died at the scene.”

Scores of members of the public reacted with one posting, “So tragic, he thought me how to drive trucks years ago. A proper gentleman, condolences to his family. RIP Nick.”

The trade union, Siptu has called for improved protection for dock workers.

Jerry Brennan, Siptu’s spokesperson for ports, docks and harbour workers, said:”We hope that this is the final fatality before the necessary action is taken to ensure that our ports and docks become safer working environments.

Siptu is calling for an immediate meeting with the Minister for Business, Enterprise and Innovation, Heather Humphreys and officials from her department.

Sarah Slater

